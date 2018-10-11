Meghan Markle's 16-Day Tour Down Under Could Include More Than 35 Outfit Changes

Meghan Markle has been a quick study when it comes to royal style, but packing for her first international tour is still daunting.

The 16-day tour of Australia, New Zealand, Tonga and Fiji kicks off on Tuesday and will see Meghan and Prince Harry going from the zoo to the beach with a few evening receptions in between — 76 engagements in total. With such a busy itinerary (up to six events a day), Meghan’s outfits will have been planned with military precision.

“The schedule is so jam-packed, I think there will be days when we only see the Duchess wearing one outfit,” predicts Susan Kelley, co-editor of the popular fashion blog WhatMeghanWore.net. “I think we will see Meghan wearing 30-35 ensembles in total. I just don’t see her changing outfits for the sake of it.”

Meghan Markle on October 3, 2018. David Hartley/REX/Shutterstock

Whether it’s visiting Australia’s famous Bondi Beach or hosting afternoon tea at the British High Commissioner’s residence in Fiji, Meghan will no doubt wear some of her go-to labels, including Givenchy and Canadian jeweler Birks, but expect a nod to some local designers, too.

“She will have her core brands that she loves, but she’s so respectful of her environment, I’m sure she will pick some local talents and wear them too,” British jeweler Shaun Leane (whose edgy pieces Meghan has recently worn) tells PEOPLE from his Mayfair showroom. “She’s very elegant and has an appreciation for craft and design and beauty. She’s confident and has a strong sense of personal style.”

One of her favorite looks? A well-tailored trouser suit. “She wears a suit very well, and I think that’s great for young women to see her doing that so confidently,” says Nina Kharey, creative director of Canadian-based NONIE, whose edgy sleeveless trench dress Meghan wore to a royal engagement in July. (The dress still has a huge wait list.)

Meghan Markle in NONIE's trench dress in July. David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

However, with the start of summer just weeks away in Australia, suits may not be weather-appropriate. “She may wear smart shorts in khaki or olive if she wants to get away from black,” Kelley predicts, adding that a more relaxed look may suit both the itinerary (there are only a few glamorous evening events) and the host countries. “Meghan and Harry are visiting countries with a more casual dress sense; we shouldn’t expect to see them dressed as formally as they would be at a Buckingham Palace state banquet.”

If choosing to honor local designers, Meghan may opt for Alice McCall or Camilla And Marc, both Australian labels she has worn before. There will likely be outfits by London-based, New Zealand-born Emilia Wickstead, whom she has worn several times already and whose designs are also loved by her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton. Other favorites include Stella McCartney, Roland Mouret and Club Monaco.

While Meghan is not traveling with an official stylist, no doubt her Toronto-based best friend and unofficial stylist Jessica Mulroney will have offered a helping hand in organizing her key tour looks. “This is her big debut on the world stage, and the pressure has to be intense,” says Kelley.