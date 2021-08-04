Kate Middleton also owns several necklaces that keep her own children close

Meghan Markle's Constellation Necklaces from Her Birthday Video Are Tributes to Archie and Lili

Meghan Markle is keeping her two children close to her heart as she celebrates her 40th birthday.

The Duchess of Sussex released a new video (with the help of comedian Melissa McCarthy) on the Archewell Foundation website she shares with husband Prince Harry on Wednesday to announce 40x40, "a global effort encouraging people around the world to commit to giving 40 minutes of their time to support women going back to work," her office said in a statement.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the video, Meghan wears two gold necklaces by Logan Hollowell that pay subtle tribute to her 2-year-old son Archie Harrison and daughter Lilibet Diana, who turned 2 months on Wednesday. One is the Taurus constellation, representing Archie's zodiac sign, which she paired with the Gemini constellation for Lili.

Meghan Markle Teams Up with Melissa McCartney to Launch 40th Birthday Project Meghan Markle | Credit: Archewell.com

Archie and Lili also made brief appearances in the video in the form of photos displayed on Meghan's desk. A glimpse of Lili can be seen in the center of a tri-fold picture frame filled with black and white images, along with a larger photo of Archie behind.

Meghan Markle Teams Up with Melissa McCartney to Launch 40th Birthday Project Meghan Markle | Credit: Archewell.com

In the video released in honor of Meghan's new initiative and her milestone birthday, Meghan and the Oscar-nominated Bridesmaids star share a playful chat, with the actress at one point suggesting that they get matching tattoos and holding up an illustration of the two women with the label "Besties Forever."

"You know, I already have something really similar across my back," Meghan jokes.

"Are we twinsies?" Melissa quips back.

"You know, maybe we save it for when I turn 50," Meghan answers.