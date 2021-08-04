Meghan Markle's Constellation Necklaces from Her Birthday Video Are Tributes to Archie and Lili
Kate Middleton also owns several necklaces that keep her own children close
Meghan Markle is keeping her two children close to her heart as she celebrates her 40th birthday.
The Duchess of Sussex released a new video (with the help of comedian Melissa McCarthy) on the Archewell Foundation website she shares with husband Prince Harry on Wednesday to announce 40x40, "a global effort encouraging people around the world to commit to giving 40 minutes of their time to support women going back to work," her office said in a statement.
In the video, Meghan wears two gold necklaces by Logan Hollowell that pay subtle tribute to her 2-year-old son Archie Harrison and daughter Lilibet Diana, who turned 2 months on Wednesday. One is the Taurus constellation, representing Archie's zodiac sign, which she paired with the Gemini constellation for Lili.
Archie and Lili also made brief appearances in the video in the form of photos displayed on Meghan's desk. A glimpse of Lili can be seen in the center of a tri-fold picture frame filled with black and white images, along with a larger photo of Archie behind.
Meghan's sister-in-law Kate Middleton also owns several necklaces that double as tributes to her children: Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3. Most recently, Kate sported her customized Gold Midnight Moon necklace from Daniella Draper, which features all of her kids' first initials, in a video announcing the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.
In the video released in honor of Meghan's new initiative and her milestone birthday, Meghan and the Oscar-nominated Bridesmaids star share a playful chat, with the actress at one point suggesting that they get matching tattoos and holding up an illustration of the two women with the label "Besties Forever."
"You know, I already have something really similar across my back," Meghan jokes.
"Are we twinsies?" Melissa quips back.
"You know, maybe we save it for when I turn 50," Meghan answers.
The cheeky new video also included McCarthy dressing up in a fascinator and proposing a Suits reunion, all while Meghan's rescue beagle Guy snoozes on his dog bed behind her desk. There's even a cameo from Prince Harry, impressively juggling outside Meghan's window.