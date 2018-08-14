Meghan Markle Wrote About Wanting to Be a Princess in Old Blog Post — and Even Referenced Kate

Long before she was an actual princess, Meghan Markle had her own fictional princess dream.

In a post from Meghan’s now defunct lifestyle blog, The Tig, Meghan discussed her dreams of becoming a princess (albeit a fictional cartoon one), blissfully unaware that just four years later, she would herself become a real princess.

“Little girls dream of being princesses. I, for one, was all about She-Ra, Princess of Power,” she wrote by way of introduction to an interview with Princess Alia Al-Senussi, admitting that she “had a bit of a ‘pinch-myself-I’m-emailing-with-a-princess’ moment” before her chat with the exiled Libyan royal and humanitarian back in 2014.

And Meghan not only revealed her favorite fictional princess (of course it would be the ultimate 1980’s girl-power icon) but she amazingly references her future sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, and her royal wedding to Prince William.

“Grown women seem to retain this childhood fantasy. Just look at the pomp and circumstance surrounding the royal wedding and endless conversation about Princess Kate.”

Fast forward four years later and Meghan herself was at the center of the same royal wedding frenzy when she walked down the aisle in front of the world to marry William’s brother, Prince Harry in May.

Meghan started her lifestyle blog “dedicated to the love of travel, food, fashion and beauty” in 2014, whilst she was working as an actress in Suits. She took the decision to close the site in April 2017. Just seven months later, she was engaged to marry and her very own princess journey began.