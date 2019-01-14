Meghan Markle Wore Alpaca Coat 'Gracefully,' Says Designer — Plus, the Secret Stitch on Her Dress

Meghan Markle debuted not one but two bold jewel-like colors on Monday – wearing two of her favorite Canadian designers and showing off some tactical bump-dressing in the process.

Bundling up for the winter chill, the six-months pregnant royal attended a day of engagements in Birkenhead in a wrap coat from Canadian designer Sentaler in her brightest hue yet — scarlet red. “I was so thrilled to see the Duchess of Sussex in a wrap coat in my new red color [combination],” Bojana Sentaler, Creative Director at Sentaler tells PEOPLE. “She wore it so gracefully and elegantly.”

Courtesy SENTALER

Meghan has long been a fan of the Toronto-based brand, which launched in 2009. She owns the same Long Wide Collar Wrap Coat ($1395), in three different colors. The designer has since re-named it “The Meghan Coat,” and although currently sold out, it is available for pre-order now for a March delivery. The duchess last wore it in camel to attend church with the royal family on Christmas Day in 2017. And she also owns the same coat in dark forest green.

“A wrap coat is a great choice during pregnancy, as it can accommodate the growing baby bump in a feminine and effortless way, whether it is worn open or closed,” says Sentaler. And made from the fiber of Peruvian alpacas, the coats are hypoallergenic and most importantly, warm — thanks to microscopic air pockets in the animal’s hair which provide thermal insulation.

Meghan also wore Babaton, an in-house label at Canadian brand Aritzia. Wearing their now sold-out $138 Maxwell dress in Acai, a deep purple (the same color worn by the Queen to attend church the day before), the non-maternity dress seemed to perfectly fit Meghan’s six-month pregnant frame. However, on closer inspection, it can be seen that the thigh split on the skirt had been modified to offer more coverage.