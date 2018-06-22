Why Meghan Markle Won’t Be Godmother to Prince Louis — and the Surprising Odds-On Favorites

Meghan Markle has been listed as an underdog in the godparent stakes by bookmakers surrounding the upcoming christening of two-month-old Prince Louis.

The new royal aunt figures down the list at 14/1 odds, far behind staffers and close friends of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

On Wednesday, the couple announced the July 9 date for the christening. Louis’ godparents will be announced that day.

Prince Harry, 33, is not a godparent to either of his brother’s two older children — 4-year-old Prince George and 3-year-old Princess Charlotte. It’s thought that William and Kate wanted to honor some of their closest friends, rather than choosing someone who was already a proud uncle for the two royals.

Prince Louis. Duchess of Cambridge/PA Wire

Jessica Bridge, of British bookmakers Ladbrokes, said in a statement, “As with George and Charlotte, [William and Kate] chose close and trusted friends and aides, rather than immediate family members, and the odds suggest that will be the same with little Prince Louis.”

Tiggy Pettifer.

According to Ladbrokes, the favorites include William and Harry’s former assistant and nanny Tiggy Pettifer (née Legge-Bourke) and William’s outgoing private secretary Miguel Head. Head is William’s most trusted employee, which was evident in the warm comments he made when Head announced he was leaving the palace. Pettifer listed as 2/1 and Head is at 5/4.

Miguel Head.

Next up is William’s stepsister Laura Lopes, at 3/1. She’s the daughter of Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and the mother of one of the royal couple’s bridesmaids — Eliza.

Laura Lopes.

Next is Rebecca Priestley, at 4/1. She is Kate’s former private secretary, who led her office through the first six years of William and Kate’s marriage.

David Jardine-Patterson, at 5/1, is the husband of Emilia, who is a godmother to Prince George, while Hugh van Cutsem, also at 5/1, is one of four brothers who are close to William and Harry. William van Cutsem — Hugh’s younger brother — is a godfather to George.

Also in the running: Princess Diana‘s sisters Lady Jane Fellowes (who did a reading at Harry and Meghan’s wedding) and Lady Sarah McCorquodale are at 6/1, while Kate’s siblings Pippa and James Middleton are both 10/1 chances.

Lady Jane Fellowes.

Sarah McCorquodale.

The bookies put Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie at 7/1 odds, and royal nanny Maria Turrion Borrallo a long shot at 16/1 odds.