Meghan Markle Delivers Powerful Speech About Women's Right to Vote: 'Feminism Is About Fairness'

Meghan Markle shared her passion for feminism on her royal tour with Prince Harry.

The expectant mom, 37, gave a powerful speech after the couple touched down in New Zealand on Sunday for the last leg of their 16-day tour. Meghan and Harry joined Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Governor Dame Patsy Reddy at Government House in Wellington for a welcoming reception, and to celebrate New Zealand’s 125th anniversary of women’s suffrage.

“We are proud to be able to join you tonight in celebrating the 125th anniversary of women’s suffrage in your country,” Meghan began her speech while standing in front of a portrait of Queen Elizabeth. She opened her speech with a formal Maori greeting, and also accessorized her black Gabriela Hearst dress with a necklace with a traditional Maori design.

“The achievements of the women of New Zealand who campaigned for their right to vote, and were the first in the world to achieve it, are universally admired,” she said. “In looking forward to this very special occasion, I reflected on the importance of this achievement, but also the larger impact of what this symbolizes.”

MARTY MELVILLE/AFP/Getty Images

“Because yes, women’s suffrage is about feminism, but feminism is about fairness,” Meghan continued.