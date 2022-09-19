Meghan Markle Wipes Away Tear and Shares Sweet Moment with Princess Charlotte at Queen's Funeral

Meghan Markle had an emotional moment at the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth.

The Duchess of Sussex, 41, was photographed wiping away a tear following the service honoring the Queen at London's Westminster Abbey on Monday. She attended the funeral alongside husband Prince Harry and members of the royal family.

The emotional moment unfolded outside Westminster Abbey before the late monarch's coffin was taken to Wellington Arch in Hyde Park. It was then transported to Windsor's St. George's Chapel, which will be her final resting place.

As King Charles III, Prince William and Harry joined the procession behind the Queen's coffin, Meghan stood outside Westminster Abbey alongside Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton. William and Kate's two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, were also with the group.

At one point, as Meghan stood behind George, 9, Charlotte, 7, and Camilla, 75, Charlotte turned around and met the gaze of Meghan, who looked down and gave the young Princess of Wales a sweet smile.

Meghan paid special tribute to Queen Elizabeth on Monday by wearing pearl and diamond drop earrings given to her by the late monarch.

She also paid tribute to her grandmother-in-law in the same way during ceremonial funeral events last week.

Royals outside Queen Elizabeth 's funeral. BBC America

On Wednesday, she wore the earrings as the Queen's coffin ceremoniously processed from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.

The Queen, who graciously lent and gifted jewelry to her female relatives through the years, presented Meghan with the elegant earrings in honor of their first solo outing together in 2018.

Meghan arrived at Westminster Abbey Monday morning in a car with Harry, who joined King Charles, 73, and other members of the royal family in a procession to Westminster Abbey from Westminster Hall, where the Queen had been lying in state since Wednesday.

Harry, who turned 38 on Thursday, and Meghan had traveled to Europe from their California home earlier this month for a series of charity events. They were set to make an appearance at the WellChild Awards in London when Queen Elizabeth died, and Harry headed to Scotland to be with the family.

On Sept. 10, Meghan and Harry joined William and Kate, both 40, at Windsor Castle to view tributes to the late Queen and greet well-wishers.

Prince William, who invited his brother and sister-in-law to join him and Kate, thought the outing "was an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time for the family," a royal source told PEOPLE at the time.