Meghan Markle Wins Bid to Dismiss Defamation Lawsuit Filed by Half-Sister Samantha Markle

Samantha Markle sued the Duchess of Sussex for defamation stemming from her interview with Oprah Winfrey and the unauthorized royal biography Finding Freedom

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 31, 2023 11:55 AM
Samantha Markle; Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the sitting volleyball event during the Invictus Games
Photo: FOX; Karwai Tang/WireImage

A Florida judge has ruled that Meghan Markle's half-sister Samantha Markle cannot sue the Duchess of Sussex for defamation over claims made in the unauthorized biography Finding Freedom and Meghan's comments in her CBS interview with Oprah Winfrey.

U.S. District Attorney Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell has determined that Meghan "cannot be held liable for statements in a book that she did not publish" and that telling Oprah she "grew up as an only child" is not falsifiable as a protected opinion. The lawsuit was filed in Florida in March 2022, and Samantha sought $75,000 in damages, the BBC reported.

Samantha, 58, and Meghan, 41, are half-sisters as the daughters of Thomas Markle. Samantha claimed in the lawsuit that she and Meghan "were close during childhood" but drifted after Meghan started dating Prince Harry, who she married in May 2018. Samantha also said she was subjected to negative press after saying in a December 2018 interview that their father should have been at Meghan and Harry's royal wedding.

Samantha also took issue with the contents of a chapter titled "A Problem Like Samantha" in the book Finding Freedom, which focused on Harry and Meghan's love story and step back from their roles as senior working royals. The book was written by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand in August 2021.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends a National Service of Thanksgiving
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

In March 2021, the CBS television special Oprah with Meghan and Harry drew over 50 million global viewers. In the lawsuit, Samantha said it was defamatory that the Duchess of Sussex said she "grew up as an only child," and claimed Meghan said Samantha "changed her last name back to Markle" after she started dating Prince Harry with defamatory implications.

"As a reasonable listener would understand it, Defendant merely expresses an opinion about her childhood and her relationship with her half-siblings. Thus, the Court finds that Defendant's statement is not objectively verifiable or subject to empirical proof," Honeywell wrote, dismissing the claim.

Concluding in the lawsuit, the judge continued, "For the foregoing reasons, the Court grants the motion to dismiss. Plaintiff's claims based on Finding Freedom will be dismissed with prejudice, as Plaintiff cannot plausibly allege that Defendant published the book, and amendment of these claims would be futile. Plaintiff will be allowed one final opportunity to replead her claims related to Defendant's CBS interview and her claim for injurious falsehood."

In the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, which premiered in December 2022, audiences were introduced to Ashleigh Hale, Samantha's daughter with whom Meghan is close. In the limited series, Meghan said she wanted to invite Ashleigh to her royal wedding in 2018 but was told by the palace that she could not.

Ashleigh Hale, Meghan Markle
Ashleigh Hale and Meghan Markle. Netflix

"How do we explain that this half-sister isn't invited to the wedding, but that the half-sister's daughter is?" Meghan said. "With Ashleigh, the guidance at the time was to not have her come to our wedding. I was in the car with H. I had her on speakerphone and we talked her through what guidance we were given and why this assessment was made ... and that's painful."

"I think I said I was hurt on some level, but I understood where it was coming from," Ashleigh said. "To know that it was because of my biological mother that this relationship that's so important to me was impacted in that way ... to feel like, because of her it was taken away, has been hard."

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

ashleigh Hale Harry & Meghan Netflix Documentary
Ashleigh Hale. Netflix

Ashleigh, an immigration attorney, said she and her brother were raised by their paternal grandparents, whom she considers her parents. She had not seen Samantha since she was 6 until they reconnected in 2007.

That was also when Meghan reached out to her niece — a relationship that started with "these long emails back to each other," Ashleigh recalled. "And then texts and calls. After a while, I think we were talking, on some level, several days a week."

Meghan said that she believes she and Ashleigh "craved the same thing," explaining, "I wanted a sister, and she was like a little sister."

Added Ashleigh of the time when Meghan's relationship with Harry became public, "After the news first broke, Samantha pretty quickly began expressing a lot of angry words about Meg towards me."

"What was communicated to me was maybe some resentment," she added. "And it felt like no matter what I said, her perspective didn't change and seemed to get angrier and bigger, and we stopped talking. Some people you just can't reason with."

Related Articles
Ashleigh Hale, Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle Says She Was Told by Palace Not to Invite Her Niece to Royal Wedding: 'That's Painful'
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wave from the Ascot Landau Carriage during their carriage procession on the Long Walk as they head back towards Windsor Castle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 after their wedding ceremony.
See Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Sweet Wedding Invitation for Evening Reception
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend The Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House on March 05, 2020 in London, England
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Relationship Timeline
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
A Complete Timeline of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Exit from Royal Life
Beyonce, Meghan Markle
Beyoncé Texted Meghan Markle About 'Generational Curses' After Oprah Winfrey Interview
Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Meghan Markle Says Conversation About Mental Health Was 'Eclipsed' by One of 'Race' After Oprah Interview
Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Family Holiday Card
All About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Children
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Martin Meissner/AP/Shutterstock (13401795ar) Britain's King Charles III, from bottom left, Camilla, the Queen Consort, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex watch as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is placed into the hearse following the state funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London . The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year Royals Funeral, London, United Kingdom - 19 Sep 2022
Prince Harry Says Meghan Markle Had a Miscarriage Due to Stress of Legal Case Against U.K. Tabloid
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attends the swimming competition during day four of the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 at Zuiderpark on April 19, 2022 in The Hague, Netherlands.
Everything to Know About Prince Harry's Upcoming Memoir: 'I'm Writing This Not as the Prince'
Lorren Khumalo, Archie's Nanny, Harry and Meghan Documentary
A Guide to Who's Who in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix Docuseries
Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
'He Is Now on the Institution Side': Everything Harry Said About His Relationship with William in Netflix Doc
Meghan Markle Style Evolution
Meghan Markle's Style Evolution: Her Most Iconic Outfits Over the Years
Prince Harry and fiancee Meghan Markle attend the Terrance Higgins Trust World AIDS Day charity fair at Nottingham Contemporary on December 1, 2017 in Nottingham, England. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement on Monday 27th November 2017 and will marry at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle in May 2018
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix Docuseries: 22 Major Revelations
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Meghan Markle Speaks Out: The 5 Biggest Revelations as She Heads Back to the U.K. with Prince Harry
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry attend the European Premiere of 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' at Royal Albert Hall on December 12, 2017 in London, England
King Charles' 2 Children: Everything to Know About Prince William and Prince Harry
Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (2R) talks with Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales
Meghan Markle Doesn't Want Prince Harry to Lose His Father: 'It Doesn't Have to Be the Same for Them'