Meghan Markle Will Not Appear on Friend Jessica Mulroney's New Wedding Reality Show

Meghan Markle will not be a part of an upcoming Netflix show about second weddings.

“Categorically untrue,” says a palace source in response to a recent report from the New York Post, which claimed that the former Suits star, 38, would make appearances on the upcoming Canadian series I Do, Redo, which is hosted by her close friend Jessica Mulroney.

CTV, which has partnered with Netflix for the reality show, has also denied the report. “The Duchess of Sussex does not appear in upcoming @CTV series I Do, Redo,” they tweeted on Saturday.

The series, which is set to premiere in 2020, will follow Mulroney as she helps 10 couples get a second chance to have their dream wedding.

“When I believe in something, I go after it at full speed, and I’m blessed to be able to create a show that truly inspires me,” the Canadian stylist said in a press release. “We are aiming to make a significant difference in the lives of our chosen couples whose first weddings did not go as planned due to tragic circumstances. This is a side of the wedding industry that has never been shown on television before.”

Meghan, who stepped away from Suits before marrying Prince Harry, joked about how her career had taken a “turn” while speaking with Billy Eichner at the London premiere of The Lion King in July 2019.

“Meghan and I both went to college together — we were both theatre majors at Northwestern. We didn’t know each other when we were there, but we were there at the same time,” Eichner, who voices Timon in the remake, said during an appearance on Today at the time, adding that after she complimented him on his successful Hollywood career, he returned the compliment.

“And she said, ‘Well, things took a little turn,’ ” Eichner recalled with a laugh.

Since first announcing stepping back from royal life and relocating to Canada, Meghan and Harry have continued to support causes near and dear to their heart, including Canadian mental health initiatives.

Meghan has made several philanthropic appearances since the move, including a visit to the Vancouver headquarters of Justice for Girls— a charity that promotes women’s rights and helps provide young girls with access to advocacy and education.