Meghan Markle Wows in White Tuxedo Dress as She Gets Into the Halloween Spirit with Prince Harry

Halloween came a few days early for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle!

The royal couple, who are expecting their first child in the spring, continued their royal tour in New Zealand by returning to Meghan’s acting roots. They visited Courtenay Creative, a new training facility for the screen and creative industries that provides young people with programs to excel in the film industry.

Meghan and Harry were greeted by two men in full soldier costumes, then walked into a room full of ornately dressed characters, including an orc from The Lord of the Rings franchise, which was famously shot in New Zealand.

Luke Hawker, the man dressed as the creepy creature, later told reporters: “I didn’t know if I was supposed to shake their hand but they were standing there. They seemed quite scared.”

Meghan, 37, wore a white tuxedo dress called the "Leap of Faith Blazer Dress" by New Zealand designer Maggie Marilyn. Although the original version features ruched sleeves, the Duchess of Sussex opted for a sleeveless option.

She paired the look with the Manolo Blahnik BB Pump in navy suede and the Simon James Maori Tattoo Diamond Pendant, inspired by the ancient Maori art form of Ta Moko.

This isn’t the first time Meghan has rocked a chic tuxedo dress. The newlyweds attended a special West End performance of the smash musical Hamilton in August to raise funds for one of Harry’s longtime charities, Sentebale, which he set up alongside his friend Prince Seeiso of Lesotho.

Meghan wore a $595 black tuxedo minidress by Judith & Charles for the event. She paired the outfit with heels and had her hair swept into a bun.

Meghan and Harry started their day in New Zealand meeting with young people to talk mental health at a Wellington Cafe, then headed to Abel Tasman National Park to visit some of the conservation initiatives managed by the Department of Conservation.

The royal couple started their whirlwind 16-day tour Down Under in Sydney, with a number of day trips to other areas of the country, and kicked off the 2018 Invictus Games before spending a few days in Fiji and Tonga. They returned to Sydney for the end of the Invictus Games before heading to New Zealand to wrap their tour.