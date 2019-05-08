Meghan Markle Wore the Chicest White Trench Dress for Baby Sussex's Debut — Get the Look for Less!

After what feels like ages (we’ve been waiting with bated breath), Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have finally stepped out to introduce their new Baby Sussex to the world, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor! The glowing new parents spoke to the press at St. George’s at Windsor about their newborn son with massive smiles on their faces.

The Duchess of Sussex looked absolutely stunning, wearing a white trench-style belted dress by London-based menswear designer Grace Wales Bonner and nude Manolo Blahnik pumps plus a delicate, extra-meaningful turquoise necklace by Jennifer Meyer. The new mom is no stranger to wearing chic white dresses, adding this gorgeous trench dress to her already fabulous wardrobe just in time for spring. While the Grace Wales Bonner dress that The Duchess of Sussex wore probably costs upwards of over a thousand dollars, we’ve rounded up seven super-chic styles that you can shop and get her look at real-people prices.

Press Association via AP

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/Press Association via AP

Starting at just $56, these dresses are sleek, modern, and perfect to channel Meghan’s royal look! Wear them with nude pumps just like Meghan or try pairing them with a cute pair of espadrilles (another beloved shoe style of hers!), strappy block heels, or even a sexy pair of stiletto sandals. The possibilities are endless, and these dresses are sure to take you from now through summer and beyond in royal fashion.

