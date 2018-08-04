See Meghan Markle’s Two Very Different Wedding Guest Looks

Meghan Markle just showed off the wide range of her summer wedding style.

While attending the nuptials of Prince Harry’s close friend, Charlie van Straubenzee, to Daisy Jenks, on Saturday, Meghan wore a colorblock, pleated shirtdress from Club Monaco — a stark (and much more affordable!) contrast to the boho chic look she sported for the wedding of Princess Diana’s niece Celia McCorquodale back in June.

The most recent dress, which costs $328, is primarily dark with pops of color, pink, olive and white at the bottom of the pleated skirt. The hat, by her go-to milliner Philip Treacy, was also dark, complimenting the shoes, Meghan’s trusty Aquazzura stilettos with a fun bow on the back, and a Kayu clutch, featuring a woven exterior with oversized, gold clasps. The overall effect of the look was crisp and clean but flirty, as Meghan left a button on her blouse undone, revealing a black lace camisole underneath.

For the first wedding she attended as a royal, Meghan went bold with a flowing silhouette, a change from the more structured styles she’d been wearing at the time. The Oscar de la Renta floral print maxi dress cost $5,490 — a big price tag compared to Saturday’s Club Monaco dress. The pattern and cut were a perfect tribute to her Cali girl style and roots. She also wore a white fascinator and matching pumps similar in style to her black Philip Treacy hat and Aquazzura stilettos. For both occasions, Meghan chose not to wear pantyhose.

Saturday was extra special for Meghan and the royal family: She turns 37, marking her first birthday as the Duchess of Sussex.