If you instantly fell in love with the sophisticated and elegant custom Givenchy gown Meghan Markle wore to marry Prince Harry at Windsor Castle on May 19, we have some great news. One online bridal brand has just created its own version of her look — at a very affordable price point.

Floravere, a direct-to-consumer bridal brand, designed its own interpretation of Meghan’s classic gown and unveiled it just five days after the Duchess of Sussex walked down the aisle. The best part? It’s $1,475 price tag.



BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty; Koman Photography

According to a release from Floravere, “The gown features a lovely structured fabric like Meghan’s and preserves the feminine boatneck neckline. Subtle changes were made: shorter sleeves that are slightly more off-the-shoulder, hand sewn bridal buttons down the back, and a more fitted silhouette to show off the bride’s curves.”

Brides still looking for their dream wedding gown can request a sample to try on from the brand for a $25 fee. If they fall in love, a made-to-order design can be constructed in up to 15 weeks coming in sizes 0 to 30.

The M. Markle gown, available for purchase starting today.

Meghan’s sleek dress — designed by British designer Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy — featured an open bateau neckline, a sculpted waist and slim three-quarter sleeves. It also incorporated a long train, which flowed in soft round folds cushioned by an underskirt in triple silk organza.

The regal look got Princess Diana’s 1981 wedding dress designer Elizabeth Emanuel’s stamp of approval.

“I thought she looked absolutely beautiful,” Emanuel told PEOPLE. “It was absolutely plain and pure and elegant. Past royal wedding gowns tend to be very classic and very traditional, and this wasn’t because it did not have all the lace and all the decoration and anything on it. It was a new kind of look, but still classical and regal.”

After the ceremony, Meghan made a quick outfit change and switched into a more sexy and slinky Carolina Herrera halter gown.

Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images; STEVE PARSONS/AFP/Getty Images

“I am so proud and honored to have been chosen by the Duchess of Sussex to make her evening gown and represent British design,” McCartney told Women’s Wear Daily of designing the gown.

“It has truly been one of the most humbling moments of my career and I am so proud of all the team on this stunning sunny royal day,” she added.

STEVE PARSONS/AFP/Getty

She paired the gown with Aquazzura heels in a nude mesh with a baby blue-painted heel, and Princess Diana’s aquamarine ring.