Meghan Markle Has Very Special Plans for Her Wedding Dress

Royal wedding fans are in for a treat as plans are being made to put Meghan Markle’s stunning Givenchy gown on display.

Insiders predict that the dress will be displayed at Windsor Castle, the venue for Meghan’s May 19 wedding to Prince Harry. Royal officials are believed to be discussing a suitable time and details around the exhibit.

Designed by Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy, the stunning silk gown featured an open bateau neckline and sculpted waist. The train flowed in soft round folds cushioned by an underskirt in triple silk organza.

The process was “very collaborative,” Waight Keller said in an interview the day after the wedding, adding that Meghan was familiar with her work.

“It was a wonderful way to start the collaboration with her, finding out what she wanted for her day and just to find the absolute perfect style for her,” Waight Keller told reporters. “Part of it was really a conversation in the beginning and then through a series of sketches that I proposed to her. We exchanged conversations about what would be the ultimate lines and proportions and the scale of the dress.”

In the summer after Prince William and Kate Middleton wed in 2011, the palace made Kate’s dress — created by Sarah Burton at Alexander McQueen — a centrepiece of the annual opening of Buckingham Palace. More than 350,000 filed past it in the first six weeks.

An official at the Royal Collection Trust, which would create any display at the castle or Buckingham Palace, didn’t have a comment and wouldn’t be drawn on what discussions might be underway.

