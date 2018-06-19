Meghan Markle Wears White Dress (from Her Bridal Designer!) on Her 1-Month Anniversary

Here comes the bride, all dressed in white — again!

Meghan Markle made her Royal Ascot debut in an elegant white ensemble from her wedding dress designer, Givenchy. The buttoned white dress, which was cinched at the waist with a black belt, featured a collar and embroidered detailing. The all-white ensemble was especially fitting considering Tuesday is the one-month anniversary of her royal wedding to Prince Harry.

Meghan’s royal wedding dress was designed by Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy.

Prince Harry sought out the designer during the couple’s lunchtime reception in St. George’s Hall at Windsor Castle to thank her for creating Meghan’s white silk gown.

“He came straight up to me and said, ‘Oh my God, thank you. She looks absolutely stunning,’ ” Waight Keller told reporters Sunday at Kensington Palace in London. “I think everybody saw on television he was just absolutely in awe. I think she looked incredible.”

The royal couple has had a busy first month as husband and wife. Meghan made her official debut as the Duchess of Sussex just three days after they tied the knot, when she joined her new father-in-law, Prince Charles, for his birthday garden party at Buckingham Palace.

She then made her Trooping the Colour debut on June 9, which included a memorable first balcony appearance and her second carriage ride.

Then on June 14, she had her most important royal outing yet alongside Queen Elizabeth for their first joint appearance together.