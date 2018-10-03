Meghan Markle Just Rocked Her Wedding Reception Hair Again for Visit to Sussex with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle revisited a special hairstyle for a significant occasion.

The Duchess of Sussex stepped out with Prince Harry on Wednesday for their first joint visit to Sussex, about 50 miles south of London, and she gave fans major royal wedding déjà vu. She wore her hair in her go-to low bun with loose curled pieces framing her face — the exact style she chose on her wedding day to head to her evening reception, held at Frogmore House.

For her memorable getaway car look, Meghan enlisted the help of hairdresser George Northwood, who was recommended by a friend, after he impressed her during a hair trial in the early planning stages of the royal wedding.

“George is very likable, very cool and his signature look, which is slightly messy and a little undone, is perfect for her,” a source who has worked with Northwood previously told PEOPLE.

Meghan Markle REX/Shutterstock; Samir Hussein/WireImage

Northwood, who has also worked with celebrities such as Kate Winslet, Alicia Vikander and Julianne Moore, has been working with Meghan post-royal wedding as well. He was spotted as part of Meghan’s private entourage for the couple’s two-day tour of Ireland back in July.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry head to their evening wedding reception STEVE PARSONS/AFP/Getty

Meghan Markle in Sussex Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan Markle in Sussex Press Association via AP Images

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Meghan, 37, returned to her signature no-fuss updo after wearing her hair straight during her last two engagements, for her first solo royal outing at the opening of a Pacific art exhibit as well as her visit to Loughborough University with Harry to meet with honorees of Coach Core, a program that trains young people to become coaches and encourages the next generation of athletes.

Meghan Markle at Coach Core Awards Chris Jackson/Getty

Meghan Markle at opening of "Oceania" exhibition Arthur Edwards/AFP/Getty

RELATED: 9 Reasons Meghan Markle’s Signature Low Bun Is the Perfect Hairstyle to Copy

Meghan’s former hairstylist in London previously revealed to PEOPLE that although the royal naturally has “beautiful curls,” she undergoes intensive salon treatments to manage her mane.

“Meghan came to see me at least twice for keratin treatments,” Theonie Kakoulli at Nicky Clarke said, adding: “It’s great for people with naturally curly hair like Meghan, it takes the frizz out and makes it more manageable — she said it made a real difference.”

RELATED VIDEO: The ‘Duchess Slant’ and No Messy Bun! Meghan Markle Shows Off Royal Transformation Alongside Queen

The treatment, which costs $350 and takes between two to four hours, involves the stylist applying keratin (a protein that occurs naturally in your hair) and then using heat to seal it in.

“She has really beautiful hair,” explained Kakoulli, who saw Meghan at Clarke‘s Mayfair salon in the summer of 2016, just before it was revealed that she was dating Prince Harry. “Her hair was in such lovely condition, and you could tell that she really looks after it and that she was proud of it – it’s really stunning.”