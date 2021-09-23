Meghan Markle Wore a Special Accessory from Her Royal Wedding to Prince Harry for NYC Visit

And this isn't the first time that Meghan has pulled the pieces out of her jewelry box

Meghan Markle is wearing a favorite pair of earrings for her return to New York City.

Meghan and Prince Harry kicked off their cross-country trip to New York City on Thursday with a visit to One World Observatory at the World Trade Center with Mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor Kathy Hochul. They both dressed in black for the occasion: Meghan sported a turtleneck with matches trousers under a jacket, while Harry sported a classic suit and tie.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Duchess of Sussex pulled her hair back into her signature low bun, showing off her stunning stud earrings. And there's a good reason the accessory is so familiar — it's the same pair of white gold and diamond Cartier earrings that Meghan wore at her wedding ceremony to Prince Harry at Windsor Castle in May 2018!

This isn't the first time that Meghan has pulled the earrings out of her jewelry box. In fact, she wore the studs ahead of her wedding day during an Invictus Games reception in London in April 2018.

Meghan also wore the jewels at the christening of their first child, son Archie, in July 2019.

Meghan, 40, and Prince Harry, 37, announced earlier this week that they were heading to New York for Saturday's Global Citizen Live from Central Park "to continue their urgent work with world leaders in the pursuit of global vaccine equity to end the COVID-19 pandemic for everyone, everywhere," according to Global Citizen.

"Over the past year, our world has experienced pain, loss and struggle — together. Now we need to recover and heal — together," the couple said in a previous statement on the subject. "We can't leave anybody behind. We will all benefit, we will all be safer, when everyone, everywhere has equal access to the vaccine."

They continued, "We must pursue equitable vaccine distribution and, in that, restore faith in our common humanity. The mission couldn't be more critical or important."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit the One World Observatory Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Credit: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

New York City is a special place for Meghan. It's where she reunited with friends — including Serena Williams, Amal Clooney, Gayle King and Jessica Mulroney — in February 2019 for a baby shower ahead of Archie's birth.