Meghan Markle Wears Strapless Gold Dress to Accept Award Alongside Prince Harry and Mom Doria

The Duchess of Sussex stepped out in a shimmering gold ensemble Tuesday to accept a Women of Vision Award for her global advocacy to empower women and girls

By
Published on May 16, 2023 09:40 PM
Meghan Markle at Women of Vision Awards
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Meghan Markle is proving that you can look good while doing good.

The Duchess of Sussex glittered in gold at the 2023 Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress & Power in New York City Tuesday evening as one of this year's honorees.

For the occasion, Markle, 41, wore a strapless quilted gold dress by Johanna Ortiz with a front-facing slit and a small diamond cutout on her front.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Doria Ragland and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, are seen arriving to the "Woman Of Vision Awards" on May 16, 2023 in New York City
Raymond Hall/GC Images

She accessorized her shimmering ensemble with gold and diamond jewelry and a pair of black strappy heels with matching gold accents.

For the finishing touches, she parted her sleek waves to the side to show off her natural glam makeup look.

Meghan Markle at Women of Vision Awards
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Markle was accompanied by her husband Prince Harry and her mother Doria Ragland to the Ms. Foundation for Women's gala, where she was honored for her global advocacy to empower women and girls.

The event reunited Meghan with her friend Gloria Steinem, Co-Founding Mother of the Ms. Foundation, who presented her with the award.

At the Women's Media Center's 2022 Women's Media Awards, Steinem told PEOPLE that Meghan is a "great human being."

"I'm not an expert on the media, but it seems to me that she is different from the picture of her in the media," the feminism activist told PEOPLE. "She's smart and funny and devoted to social issues."

