Casual Sunday! Meghan Markle Makes a Royal Appearance in Sneakers for Her First Time Ever

Pregnant Meghan Markle is embracing sporty style on her royal tour with Prince Harry.

The 37-year-old mom-to-be wore sneakers when she and Harry, 34, watched a sailing event at the Invictus Games in Sydney, Australia on Sunday, marking her first time wearing the athletic footwear to an official royal appearance.

She paired the white and black sneakers — a $150 pair from French footwear brand Veja — with black pants, an official Invictus Foundation windbreaker and KREWE sunglasses.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Veja sneakers are known for their minimal, trendy designs, and more importantly, their sustainability. The tops are often made from tilapia skin or a leather-like material from curdled milk, according to Fast Company, and they’re also packaged by people who are struggling to find work, including individuals who’ve previously been incarcerated.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The shoes were certainly a change of pace for the Duchess of Sussex, who usually wears sky-high stilettos at royal events. Earlier in the day, at a reception in Sydney hosted by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Meghan wore black Deneuve bow pumps from Aquazzura. She paired them with a black turtleneck, black jeans and a white striped blazer from L’Agence.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

This is the third time the former Suits actress has opted for an eco-friendly item this week. She shocked fans when she hit the streets of Sydney in black Rothy’s flats instead of the nude suede Stuart Weitzman Legend pumps she wore earlier. Meghan again sported the shoes, made from recycled water bottles, for a beach walk in Melbourne. She also recently carried a cult-favorite Gabriela Hearst Demi Satin tote, which is made from sustainable materials.

In addition to keeping her balanced on the waters of Sydney Harbor, Meghan’s sneaker choice might’ve been prompted by her need for a little rest as she enters her second trimester.

Sources recently confirmed Meghan is reducing the number of events she’ll attend on her royal tour.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

“After a busy programme, The Duke and Duchess have decided to cut back The Duchess’s schedule slightly for the next couple of days, ahead of the final week and a half of the tour,” one source said, according to the Daily Mirror‘s Russell Myers, Hello!‘s Emily Nash and The Sun‘s Emily Andrews.

Meghan is “feeling fine but resting,” one source said, Nash reports.

The goal is “just trying to pace things for her,” according to a source.