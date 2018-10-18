Meghan Markle Shows the Key to Traveling Is Packing Light by Making a Stylish Piece Work Overtime

Meghan Markle has the key to traveling light— pack outfits that can be recycled!

On the third day of Meghan, 37, and Prince Harry’s tour Down Under, the royal couple arrived in Melbourne to meet thousands gathered on the grounds of the city’s Royal Botanic Gardens.

For the appearance, Meghan wore a Martin Grant trench coat— the exact one she wore in Sydney just two days ago.

Underneath, the former Suits actress sported a navy dress by Australian designer Dion Lee paired with matching Manolo suede heels. She also carried Gucci’s Sylvie mini chain clutch.

After opting for a low ponytail yesterday in Dubbo, she returned to a bouncy blowout for the outing.

Of course, this isn’t Meghan’s first time recycling a look. In June, Meghan attended the nuptials of Princess Diana’s niece Celia McCorquodale wearing a blue-and-white toile print dress from Oscar de la Renta’s Resort 2019 collection paired with her very own white wedding shoes by designer Edgardo Osorio of the label Aquazzura.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Melbourne Scott Barbour/Getty

Meghan debuted her first royal rewear in April when stepped out for a special Invictus Game reception with Prince Harry nearly a month before their wedding on May 19.

Meghan wore a forest green floral dress from Self Portrait topped with an Alexander McQueen black blazer. She first wore the fitted McQueen piece for her first official evening engagement with Prince Harry in February at the Endeavor Awards, which honor servicemen and women.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Sydney Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty

Following their warm welcome in Melbourne at the Botanic Gardens, Meghan and Harry visited the Government House for the Young Victorian Leaders reception.

The royal couple was shown several sporting demonstrations, including a student-designed Formula 1 racing project.

Giving Meghan, who ditched her trench coat for the appearance, the royal honors to launch the mini F1 cars set up on a dining table, she pressed the button but was completely caught off guard by the incredibly loud explosion that followed.

“I did not expect that!” she exclaimed of their speedy takeoff while laughing at her own jumpy reaction.