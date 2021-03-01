Why Meghan Markle Wore Princess Diana’s Bracelet for Interview with Oprah Winfrey

The Duchess of Sussex also made a meaningful style choice with her Armani dress

Meghan Markle wore a special piece of jewelry for her upcoming sit-down with Oprah Winfrey.

During a preview for Meghan and Prince Harry's interview with Winfrey, airing March 7 on CBS, the Duchess of Sussex is seen wearing a bracelet that belonged to Harry's mother, Princess Diana — the same bracelet that was used to help craft Meghan's engagement ring.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

When designing her ring, Harry took two stones from his late mother's bracelet to include in Meghan's three-stone ring. The couple wanted Meghan, who is expecting her second child, to wear the bracelet during the interview so Diana could be with them, PEOPLE has learned.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Meghan Markle | Credit: CBS/Youtube

Image zoom Meghan Markle wearing Princess Diana's bracelet

Image zoom Princess Diana | Credit: Tim Graham/Getty

Meghan's engagement ring is made up of three diamonds, with one large stone in the center flanked by two smaller stones on the sides. The two side stones are from the late Diana's personal collection, while the center stone is from Botswana, a country close to Harry's heart.

The sparkler was so popular that, back in September 2018, The Royal Collection released a replica inspired by the ring.

For the wide-ranging, much-anticipated chat with Winfrey, Meghan also wears earrings by Canadian brand Birks, a necklace by British designer Pippa Small and an Armani dress decorated with a lotus flower, which also has special meaning.

"The lotus flower's daily resurrection is certainly interesting, and surely symbolic of revival. (This makes it the perfect gift for anyone recovering from injury or a traumatic experience.) But the flower also has a fascinating will to live. A lotus seed can withstand thousands of years without water, able to germinate over two centuries later," according to Town & Country.

"With such refusal to accept defeat, it's almost impossible not to associate this flower with unwavering faith. Although cultures have largely dubbed the lotus as a spiritual figurehead, it is most emblematic of the faith within ourselves. It is particularly what the Buddhist proverb, aims to edify; living life with unwavering faith, as the lotus does, ensures the most beautiful revivals."

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Image zoom Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Credit: CBS/ Youtube

On Sunday, CBS aired a teaser trailer of the couple's interview, Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special.

"I just want to make it clear to everybody there is no subject that's off-limits," Winfrey, 67, said in the clip, and later told Meghan, "Were you silent or were you silenced?" and "Almost unsurvivable sounds like there was a breaking point."

"My biggest concern was history repeating itself," said Harry.

Of the public scrutiny that Diana dealt with, Harry told Winfrey in a second preview, "You know, for me, I'm just really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you with my wife by my side because I can't begin to imagine what it must've been like for [my mother] going through this process by herself all those years ago."