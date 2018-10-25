Meghan Markle Honors Princess Diana (Again!) by Wearing Her Aquamarine Ring in Tonga

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry looked ready to walk down the aisle again in Tonga, but there was another callback to their royal wedding – that doubled as a tribute to Harry’s late mother – in Meghan’s choice of jewelry.

The royal couple, who are expecting their first child in the spring, landed at Fua’amotu Airport on Thursday (local time) and headed to the Consular House in Nuku’alofa for a private audience with King Tupou VI and Queen Nanasipau’u. The Duchess of Sussex, 37, showed up wearing a white cap-sleeve beaded silk satin column gown by Theia, while Harry, 34, changed into a classic black tuxedo with a bowtie for the formal occasion.

Meghan’s dress was simple yet striking, much like her Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy gown that she wore not too long ago for her wedding to Prince Harry on May 19. But on her finger was a piece of Princess Diana‘s jewelry, which made its debut on Meghan as the couple headed to their wedding’s evening reception.

Meghan Markle in Tonga Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on their wedding day STEVE PARSONS/AFP/Getty

Prince Harry and Prince William both gave their wives a special ring from their mother’s jewelry collection. While William poignantly gave Diana’s diamond and sapphire engagement ring to Kate Middleton when he proposed in 2010, a lovely reminder that she was with them on their royal wedding day, Harry was able to mirror that gesture by giving his wife the aquamarine ring, which, it has now been revealed, was a gift for Diana to wear in place of her engagement ring after her divorce from Prince Charles in 1996.

Diana, who died in 1997, was given the square-cut beautiful piece by her good friend Lucia Flecha de Lima, the wife of the former ambassador of Brazil to the U.K.

Lucia, who died last year at her home in Brazil at 76, “bought it to replace the engagement ring Diana no longer wanted to wear once her marriage ended,” veteran royals journalist Richard Kay (who was a friend of Diana’s) writes in the Daily Mail.

Princess Diana wearing the aquamarine ring in 1996 Peter Carrette Archive/Getty Images

Meghan has already worn a pair of butterfly earrings and a gold bracelet that also belonged to Diana on the first day of their tour in Sydney.

Meghan Markle and Princess Diana Phil Noble - Pool/Getty; Georges De Keerle/Getty

William and Harry inherited their mother’s amazing jewelry collection and very little of it has since been seen in public. Now that they are married, and their wives are going to more formal events alongside their husbands, jewelry experts suggest that the public will see more.

In addition, the Duchess of Sussex’s engagement ring is made up of three diamonds, with one large stone in the center flanked by two smaller stones on the sides. The two side stones are from his late mother, Princess Diana’s personal collection, while the center stone is from Botswana, a country that is close to Harry’s heart.