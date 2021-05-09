Meghan Markle Wears Sweet Necklace in Honor of Daughter on the Way at Vax Live Concert

Meghan Markle debuted a special necklace in honor of her baby girl on the way.

On Saturday, the Duchess of Sussex, who is expecting her second child with husband Prince Harry this summer, made a virtual speech for the Global Citizen's VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World.

During her speech, Meghan, 39, spoke about the joy the couple feel "to soon be welcoming a daughter" — and how important it is for future generations to be given equal access to the COVID vaccine.

For her speech, Meghan wore a powerful piece of jewelry: Awe Inspired's "Women Power Charm Necklace." The gold necklace features a pendant with the symbol for female alongside of a raised fist.

"We've gathered tonight because the road ahead is getting brighter. But it's going to take every one of us to find our way forward. As campaign chairs of Vax Live, my husband and I believe it's critical that our recovery prioritizes the health, safety and success of everyone, particularly women who have been disproportionately affected by this pandemic," Meghan said during her speech.

"Women, and especially women of color, have seen a generation of economic gain wiped out," she continued. "Since the pandemic began, nearly five-and-a-half million women have lost work in the U.S. And 47 million more women around the world are expected to slip into extreme poverty."

Meghan went on to share that thinking about her daughter on the way makes her and her husband "think of all the young women and girls around the globe who must be given the ability and the support to lead us forward."

"Their future leadership depends on the decisions we make and the actions we take now to set them up, and set all of us up, for a successful, equitable, compassionate tomorrow," she added. "We want to make sure that as we recover, we recover stronger. That as we rebuild, we rebuild together. Thank you."

Vax Live Meghan Markle | Credit: ABC

Meghan and Harry, 36, served as the campaign chairs of the star-studded show, which had a goal to increase donations and sharing of vaccine doses to priority populations around the world.

Global Citizen announced on Saturday that they had "surpassed the campaign goal of securing 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to help the world's most marginalized communities and health care workers access the vaccine."

While celebrating their son Archie's 2nd birthday this week, the couple also spoke about the necessity of making sure everyone has "equal access to the vaccine."

On Thursday, Meghan and Harry shared how people around the world can support a good cause in honor of their son on their Archewell Foundation website. "We have been deeply touched over the past two years to feel the warmth and support for our family in honor of Archie's birthday," the couple wrote.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Archie | Credit: Toby Melville/Samir Hussein/WireImage

"Many of you donate to charities on his behalf, and mark the occasion by giving back or doing an act of service—all through the goodness of your hearts," the couple added. "You raise funds for those who need it most, and continue to do so organically and selflessly. We remain incredibly grateful."

As the world is still struggling to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple said that "we cannot think of a more resonant way to honor our son's birthday" than encouraging fans to donate to vaccine equity.