Meghan Markle Wears Navy (Again!) at Invictus Games Opening Ceremony – and Prince Harry Matches

Meghan Markle has been giving a certain shade of blue a lot of love recently.

The mom-to-be wore all-navy attire during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Invictus Games. She accessorized a Stella McCartney dress with a Gillian Anderson coat and a clutch in the same color, along with a pair of diamond drop earrings featuring deep-blue sapphires.

Husband Prince Harry made sure to look picture perfect alongside his wife, wearing a navy tie to match her outfit.

Meghan, 37, paired all the navy ensemble with beige suede Stuart Weitzman heels – which she also recently wore on a royal tour stop, pairing it again with a navy (and periwinkle!) dress by British Designer Roksanda Ilinčić.

The Duchess of Sussex is often recycling go-to looks, and navy has proven to be her go-to color during her and Harry’s visit Down Under. She wore another navy dress on the third day of the tour, this time by Australian designer Dion Lee, with the beige Martin Grant trench coat that she wore in Sydney and matching blue Manolo Blahnik suede heels.

This isn’t the first time Meghan is showing her love for the dark blue hue — Meghan wore a navy dress and coat by Givenchy (her wedding dress designer!) with a matching hat by Noel Stewart at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank‘s royal wedding earlier this month.

Harry and Meghan are currently on their 16-day royal tour of Australia, Tonga, Fiji and New Zealand. Harry opened the Invictus Games on Saturday with a speech that mentioned the couple’s bundle-to-be.

“First of all, thank you for the welcome you have given Meghan and I over the last few days,” he shared with the crowd gathered at the Sydney Opera House. “I have been so proud to be able to introduce my wife to you and we have been so happy to be able to celebrate the personal joy of our newest addition with you all.”