Meghan Markle Wears Her Most Royally Chic Fascinator Yet — All About Her Dramatic New Look

When Meghan Markle made her debut at a Remembrance Day service on Thursday, she also debuted a chic new navy hat.

Wearing one of her favorite milliners for the annual event at London’s Westminster Abbey, Meghan, who wore head-to-toe navy, chose a bespoke design by Philip Treacy.

While the sweeping calotte style hat, which featured a self-knotted ribbon bow and delicate veiling, was made just for Meghan — in a color to match her wrap coat — the same style is available to buy (in a different shade of blue) for $1,925. The side beret style has a three-week wait list and ships internationally.

Joining Prince Harry at the Field of Remembrance event, where she planted a cross in memory of armed service men and women who have lost their lives in combat, Meghan kept warm in another one of her go-to fashion brands, a boucle alpaca wrap coat in midnight navy by Sentaler.

“It is an honour to have the Duchess appear in Sentaler for such a meaningful occasion,” Bojana Sentaler, the brand’s founder and creative director, tells PEOPLE.

The $1,795 coat was one of the first styles Meghan bought from the Canadian brand (she owns 10 of their luxury coats!), which are all ethically produced from Peruvian alpacas.

Although it’s originally from their 2015 collection, the style is being reintroduced for the current collection and is available to pre-order with shipping expected by mid-December — just in time for the holiday season!

Worn with Tamara Mellon knee-high boots, the somber look was finished off with the most symbolic accessory of all – the red poppy pin. Worn by all members of the royal family in the lead up to Remembrance Sunday, it’s worn in tribute to all armed forces who have sacrificed their lives — a tradition which has been in place since the end of World War One.