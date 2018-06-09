Meghan Markle Wears Her First Bouncy Blowout — and Bare Shoulders — for Her Trooping Debut!

From messy bun to sleek chignon to bouncy blowout!
For her debut at Saturday’s Trooping the Colour, Meghan Markle wore her hair in a different look from her previous go-to styles: a full, curled blowout.
The look is a departure from her signature messy bun — which she wore at her May 19 wedding to Prince Harry — and the Duchess-sleek chignon she sported at a May 22 birthday celebration for Prince Charles.
The bouncy blowout is, of course, a look that Meghan’s new sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, has perfected through the years. Kate’s curls tend to be styled more loosely, and she generally opts for more volume. Her wedding-day hair stylist, Richard Ward, previously told PEOPLE exactly how he achieves the look, with tips on everything from drying the hair (on a low speed) to how to remove the rollers (there’s twirling involved).
“It’s not just about Kate’s hair — it is beautifully finished, frizz-free, shiny hair,” says Ward. “It’s a hairstyle that is well finished.”
But Trooping wasn’t the first time Meghan has let her hair down. For her engagement photo call in November, she wore her brunette tresses in a sleek, straightened style, and during a visit to Birmingham, England, in March, she styled her hair in loose waves.
Of her bridal look, Meghan’s wedding hair dresser Serge Normant previously said, “It’s a messy bun, we call it. Messy in a controlled way — making sure it doesn’t become a whole mess after a few hours!”
“Her style is so easy and not contrived,” said Normant after the wedding. “I wasn’t about reinvention. She has a beautiful head of hair and is gorgeous, so it was just easy.”
Meghan also broke style protocol on Saturday with her choice of a bare-shouldered Carolina Herrera dress. Royal women traditionally wear long sleeves to Trooping.