Royal Rewear! Meghan Markle Rocks Same Dress She Wore on First Public Outing with Son Archie

Meghan Markle had eagle-eyed royal fans seeing déjà vu on Sunday.

During her surprise Skype to chat with the women at the Nalikule College of Education in Malawi, Africa, the Duchess of Sussex wore the same short-sleeve khaki green V-neck linen midi dress she wore back in July, when she took baby Archie out to cheer on Prince Harry at the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day.

The frock, by Lisa Marie Fernandez, retails for $595 and is designed for a loose fit. It comes with a tie belt to cinch in at the waist if needed, though Meghan appeared to leave it open on Sunday, as she had done when she first wore it.



RELATED: Every Outfit Meghan Markle Has Worn on Her Royal Tour in Africa (and How to Get Her Look!)

Image zoom Meghan Markle Sussex Royals/Instagram; Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

RELATED: Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Bring Their Kids (Including Louis and Archie!) to Polo Match

During the July outing, Archie was just 2 months old and the dress proved to be a perfect choice for the new mom to stay cool on a warm, sunny day.

“She was doting on him, there’s no doubt about that,” an onlooker told PEOPLE at the time of Meghan, who was spotted holding Archie as she made from the car park to the field. “She was kissing and stroking him and bouncing him up and down.”

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Megan’s sister-in-law Kate Middleton was there too, supporting husband Prince William. She brought along Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1, making the special event the royal cousins’ first public playdate together also.

The match helped raise funds and awareness for charities supported by William and Harry.

RELATED: Surprise Appearance! Prince Harry Visits a School in Malawi as Wife Meghan Markle Skypes In

Meanwhile, Meghan’s surprise Skype call on Sunday came amid the royal family’s visit to Africa.

Harry was physically present at the Nalikule College of Education, meeting with a network of young women who are supported to attend and complete secondary school with the help of UKAid scholarships through the Campaign for Female Education.

Meghan — a passionate supporter of girls’ education — was back in South Africa with Archie, but Skyped in to assure to send her best wishes.

“I wish I could be with you,” she said, according to video of her call shared online. “We’re here in South Africa right now. Archie is taking a nap! But I’m with you in sprit and I’m so happy.”

During his outing on Sunday, Harry saw first hand the impact of U.K. investments to ensure that girls obtain at least 12 years of quality education. The project is supported by the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, of which Harry is president and Meghan is vice-president.

Harry will return to South Africa later this week to meet Meghan and Archie in Johannesburg for a few more outings before the family of three returns home to London on Wednesday.