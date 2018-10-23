Nod to the In-Laws! Meghan Markle Wears Jewelry Gifted by the Queen and Prince Charles in Fiji

Meghan Markle can thank her in-laws for her sparkle in Fiji!

The Duchess of Sussex — who recently announced she is expecting her first child with Prince Harry — started the Fiji leg of the duo’s royal tour in a white long-sleeved dress by Australian brand Zimmermann and a matching fascinator by Stephen Jones as she arrived at Nausori Airport on Tuesday. But it was her choice of accessories – straight from her own jewelry box – that carried an especially significant meaning.

Meghan wore a diamond tennis bracelet said to have been a wedding present from her father-in-law, Prince Charles. She was first spotted wearing the sparkler as she arrived at the Cliveden House Hotel the night before her royal wedding to Harry in May.

The 37-year-old royal broke out the gorgeous accessory again for an event celebrating her new father-in-law. Just days after her royal wedding, she and Harry attended a garden party at Buckingham Palace in honor of Prince Charles’ 70th birthday (which is in November), and Meghan made sure to have the bracelet adorning her wrist.

But Meghan’s royal jewelry rewear didn’t stop there. She also arrived in Fiji wearing an elegant pair of pearl and diamond drop earrings gifted to her by Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

Meghan first debuted the earrings for a special occasion: Her first outing with her grandmother-in-law without Harry by her side. In June, the pair traveled via the royal train to Cheshire, some 200 miles from London.

The duchess opted for the earrings again last month, wearing the gift from the monarch as she joined Prince Harry at the WellChild Awards.

Of course, one of the mind-boggling perks of having the Queen as your grandmother-in-law is the access to her royal jewelry box! Kate Middleton has borrowed several amazing pieces from Queen Elizabeth over the years.

In 2016, the royal mom wowed during her first-ever solo trip abroad, and she marked the special occasion in a pair of gorgeous pearl and diamond earrings, which belong to the Queen.

Kate wore three major pieces from Queen Elizabeth’s private jewelry collection at a state banquet in 2015. The crowning accessory was the Lotus Flower, the beautiful pearl and diamond tiara headpiece that dates back to Queen Elizabeth’s mother in the 1920s.

Perhaps the most famous piece of royal jewelry Kate borrowed is also her first: the delicate Cartier “Halo” tiara she wore on her wedding day in 2011.

Of course, Meghan also borrowed a tiara from the royal vault for her wedding day: the Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau.

According to Kensington Palace, the English tiara, which features diamonds set in platinum, was made in 1932 and features a center detachable brooch made of ten diamonds dating back to 1893.