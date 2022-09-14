Meghan Markle Wears Earrings Gifted to Her by Queen Elizabeth at London Service

Meghan Markle is sporting a little sparkle in Queen Elizabeth's honor.

The Duchess of Sussex, 41, wore a pair of pearl and diamond drop earrings given to her by the late monarch as the Queen's casket ceremoniously processed through the streets of London Wednesday.

Meghan stared straight ahead as the car, riding with Sophie, Countess of Wessex, drove from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, the elegant earring visible with her hair tied back in a bun.

The Queen graciously lent and gifted jewelry to her female relatives through the years, presenting Meghan with these pearl and diamond earrings in honor of their first solo outing together in 2018. Just a month after Meghan married Prince Harry, the newly minted Duchess of Sussex joined the Queen for a trip on the royal train to Cheshire, some 200 miles away from London, where they connected with community leaders and watched a performance by local school children.

The monarch was famously a fan of pearl accessories, and the earrings she gave Meghan appeared to be a smaller version of one of her own go-to pairs.

Kate Middleton accessorized with a similar tribute for Wednesday's coffin procession and service, pinning a pearl shamrock brooch previously owned by the Queen onto her black ensemble. Her late grandmother-in-law received the glittering clip during a visit to South Korea in 1999.

The new Princess of Wales, 40, rode in a separate car with Queen Camilla, symbolically significant as they are now the two highest ranking women in the royal family.

King Charles III, Prince William and Prince Harry walked in the procession through London. The men walked with Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Anne's son Peter Phillips, Anne's husband Sir Tim Laurence, the Queen's cousin Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester and the Queen's nephew David Armstrong-Jones, Earl of Snowdon.

Crowds lined the streets to catch a glimpse of the Queen's casket. The coffin arrived at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening, flown in from Scotland where the monarch "peacefully" died at age 96 on September 8.

It spent the night at the palace and was moved to Westminster Hall Wednesday, where it will lie in state for five days, open 24 hours a day.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to flow through to pay their respects until the Queen's state funeral on Monday, September 19, which will be attended by diplomats and dignitaries from around the world.