Meghan Markle Wears Dress by Emilia Wickstead Who Denied Claims She Said Her Bridal Gown Copied Hers

Meghan Markle is letting her royal hair down!

The Duchess of Sussex swapped her sleek side bun from earlier in the afternoon for a relaxed blowout as she attended a garden party at the British Ambassadors official residence in Dublin on Tuesday.

Meghan opted for a black dress by Emilia Wickstead, one of her sister-in-law Kate Middleton‘s go-to designers. Wickstead made headlines after Meghan’s wedding to Prince Harry when reports claimed she said the royal‘s Givenchy wedding gown bore resemblance to one of her own bridal designs.

Wickstead responded to the claims, saying: “I am extremely saddened by commentary that has appeared in the press and online over the past few days. Her Royal Highness, the Duchess of Sussex looked absolutely beautiful on her wedding day and I have the utmost admiration and respect for her.”

She continued, “I do not think that her wedding dress was a copy of any of our designs. I have the greatest respect for Clare Waight Keller and the House of Givenchy — a huge source of inspiration to me. I wish Their Royal Highnesses, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex a wonderful, happy and love filled life together.

Meghan, 36, has worn Wickstead’s designs in the past, for the Westminster service on Anzac Day in April.

Meghan and Harry touched down in Dublin on Tuesday for a two-day visit in the city — their first tour as husband and wife.

In a speech at the garden party, Harry said: “We’re so pleased to be here, for our first official international visit together as a married couple, and we hope it will be the first of many!”

“Standing here with you on this beautiful evening, it is easy to see why Ireland has such a special place in the hearts of my family and indeed all those who come here,” he continued.