Meghan Markle Wears Chic Black Jumpsuit for First Solo Outing on Royal Tour in South Africa

After taking her almost 5-month-old son Archie on his first royal outing on Wednesday, Meghan Markle set out for her first solo engagement of the royal tour in South Africa.

The Duchess of Sussex, who changed into a chic black Everlane jumpsuit, her Manolo Blahnik black suede pumps and gold statement earrings by GAS Bijoux, met with female entrepreneurs who work in technology during a visit to the Woodstock Exchange in Cape Town, where local creatives can go to grow and support their craft. The space is home to international greats, as well as to those businesses that are just finding their place.

Earlier in the day, she and Prince Harry took Archie to meet with famed human rights activist Archbishop Desmond Tutu. The family of three were all smiles during the adorable outing, which put Archie in the royal spotlight for the first time. After the outing, Harry set off for his solo leg of the tour, which will see him visit Botswana, Angola and Malawi. Meghan, who has the couple’s nanny on hand to help, and Archie will remain in South Africa.

Image zoom Meghan Markle Samir Hussein/WireImage

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Archie HENK KRUGER/AFP/Getty Images

RELATED: Prince Harry Reveals Archie ‘Constantly Wants to Stand’ as Meghan Markle Calls Son an ‘Old Soul’

On her visit to the Woodstock Exchange, Meghan highlighted the importance of networking between aspiring female entrepreneurs and successful female role models.

During her chat with some of the women, Meghan opened up about being a working mom, saying: “We’re only at five months right now…being a working mom and to be traveling as well with a baby, it’s a lot, but my goodness, it’s all so exciting.”

Image zoom Meghan Markle Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan has spoken out often about the importance of women supporting other women. In her speech during her capsule clothing collection launch earlier this month, she said: “As women, it is 100% our responsibility to support and uplift each other; to champion each other as we aim to succeed, to not set each other up for failure but instead to really be there rallying around each other and say, ‘I want to help you.’ “

The tour marks Meghan’s first visit to South Africa. Harry said he “couldn’t wait” to introduce his wife and son to South Africa ahead of the tour.

Image zoom Meghan Markle PA Wire/PA Images

Image zoom Meghan Markle PA Wire/PA Images

The couple’s visit will “not only will this visit serve as an opportunity for the Duke and Duchess to highlight many of the causes they have been involved with for many years, it will demonstrate a modern UK-Africa partnership in action,” said their private secretary, Samantha Cohen.

“The Duke of Sussex’s love for Africa is well known; he first visited the continent at the age of 13 and more than two decades later, the people, culture, wildlife and resilient communities continue to inspire and motivate him every day,” she added. “As Her Majesty’s Commonwealth Youth Ambassador, the Duke now has a platform to be able to support young people across Africa in reaching their full potential.”

Image zoom Meghan Markle PA Wire/PA Images

Image zoom Meghan Markle PA Wire/PA Images

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

“Through her Patronages, The Duchess will be working with organizations to promote women’s education, health, entrepreneurship and leadership,” Cohen continued. “The Duchess of Sussex is particularly looking forward to the opportunity to learn from inspirational women in the region.”