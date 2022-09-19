Royals Meghan Markle Wears Black Version of Her Dress from Queen's Birthday Celebration to Monarch's Funeral Meghan Markle's Stella McCartney cape dress was one of multiple items she wore in a nod to Queen Elizabeth at the monarch's state funeral on Monday By Jen Juneau Jen Juneau Twitter Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 19, 2022 10:59 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Meghan Markle wore multiple items to honor Queen Elizabeth II during the monarch's funeral on Monday. Aside from the pearl and diamond drop earrings once gifted to her by the Queen, the Duchess of Sussex, 41, wore a black cape dress by Stella McCartney. Meghan previously wore the same dress, in navy, back in 2018, to a televised concert at London's Royal Albert Hall in honor of the Queen's 92nd birthday. During the state-funeral service at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday — which Meghan attended alongside her husband, Prince Harry, and members of the royal family — she also wore the black version of a white hat by Stephen Jones for Dior that she donned back in June, during Queen Elizabeth's final Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Meghan finished her funeral attire in black pumps, black gloves and Cartier's LOVE bracelet in yellow gold. Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more! Meghan Markle. John Stillwell/Getty; David Ramos/Getty Meghan Markle Wipes Away Tear and Shares Sweet Moment with Princess Charlotte at Queen's Funeral Meghan previously wore the same earrings during ceremonial funeral events last week honoring her late grandmother-in-law. On Wednesday, she wore the earrings as the Queen's coffin ceremoniously processed from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. The Queen graciously lent and gifted jewelry to her female relatives through the years, presenting Meghan with the elegant earrings in honor of their first solo outing together in 2018. The late sovereign was famously a fan of pearl accessories, and the earrings she gave Meghan appeared to be a smaller version of one of her own go-to pairs. From left: Meghan Markle, Queen Camilla, Prince George, Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte. Tim Rooke/Shutterstock Queen Elizabeth's Funeral: A Complete Timeline of Events, Down to the Exact Minute Meghan was photographed having an emotional moment after Monday's funeral service at Westminster Abbey, wiping away a tear as she stood outside the famed building alongside, Queen Camilla, Kate Middleton, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. At one point, as Meghan stood behind George, 9, Charlotte, 7, and Camilla, 75, Charlotte turned around and met the gaze of Meghan, who looked down and gave the young Princess of Wales a sweet smile. Earlier in the day, Meghan arrived at Westminster Abbey in a car with Harry, 38, who joined his father King Charles III, brother Prince William and other members of the royal family in the procession to Westminster Abbey from Westminster Hall, where the Queen had been lying in state since Wednesday. After the state funeral took place at Westminster Abbey, the Queen's coffin was taken past Buckingham Palace to Wellington Arch in Hyde Park in the second of three processions of the day, then west to Windsor, where she will be laid to rest later on Monday.