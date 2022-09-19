Meghan Markle Wears Black Version of Her Dress from Queen's Birthday Celebration to Monarch's Funeral

Meghan Markle wore multiple items to honor Queen Elizabeth II during the monarch's funeral on Monday.

Aside from the pearl and diamond drop earrings once gifted to her by the Queen, the Duchess of Sussex, 41, wore a black cape dress by Stella McCartney.

Meghan previously wore the same dress, in navy, back in 2018, to a televised concert at London's Royal Albert Hall in honor of the Queen's 92nd birthday.

During the state-funeral service at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday — which Meghan attended alongside her husband, Prince Harry, and members of the royal family — she also wore the black version of a white hat by Stephen Jones for Dior that she donned back in June, during Queen Elizabeth's final Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Meghan finished her funeral attire in black pumps, black gloves and Cartier's LOVE bracelet in yellow gold.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Meghan Markle. John Stillwell/Getty; David Ramos/Getty

Meghan previously wore the same earrings during ceremonial funeral events last week honoring her late grandmother-in-law.

On Wednesday, she wore the earrings as the Queen's coffin ceremoniously processed from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.

The Queen graciously lent and gifted jewelry to her female relatives through the years, presenting Meghan with the elegant earrings in honor of their first solo outing together in 2018.

The late sovereign was famously a fan of pearl accessories, and the earrings she gave Meghan appeared to be a smaller version of one of her own go-to pairs.

Meghan was photographed having an emotional moment after Monday's funeral service at Westminster Abbey, wiping away a tear as she stood outside the famed building alongside, Queen Camilla, Kate Middleton, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

At one point, as Meghan stood behind George, 9, Charlotte, 7, and Camilla, 75, Charlotte turned around and met the gaze of Meghan, who looked down and gave the young Princess of Wales a sweet smile.

Earlier in the day, Meghan arrived at Westminster Abbey in a car with Harry, 38, who joined his father King Charles III, brother Prince William and other members of the royal family in the procession to Westminster Abbey from Westminster Hall, where the Queen had been lying in state since Wednesday.

After the state funeral took place at Westminster Abbey, the Queen's coffin was taken past Buckingham Palace to Wellington Arch in Hyde Park in the second of three processions of the day, then west to Windsor, where she will be laid to rest later on Monday.