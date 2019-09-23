Meghan Markle Wears $13,500 Dress with $6 Earrings in the Ultimate High-Low Fashion Moment!

Meghan Markle perfected the ultimate high-low fashion look in Rome when she debuted an unexpected choice of jewelry.

At the wedding of her friend designer Misha Nonoo to American technology entrepreneur Michael Hess on Friday, Meghan wore a semi-sheer black evening dress by Valentino. The sequin and tulle gown was from the Italian brand’s spring/summer 2019 collection and although it’s now sold out, it retailed for $13,500.

In contrast, the luxe dress was accessorized with a pair of gold vintage earrings that were a little more budget-friendly, costing just over $6! The earrings, which appear to be made from clusters of pearls and set in gold, were on loan from a friend of Meghan’s who originally purchased them from London’s famous Portobello Road Market in Notting Hill (a go-to for vintage clothing hunters!) approximately four years ago.

Image zoom Prince Harry and Meghan Markle IPA / Splash

Mixing high-end pieces with purse-friendly accessories is something Meghan’s sister-in-law Kate Middleton has become known for. Earlier this month, Kate also wore a pair of $6 earrings from U.K high-street store Accessorize to compliment a floral dress from designer Emilia Wickstead at the unveiling of her “Back to Nature” garden at RHS Wisley. The gold filigree drop earrings were even on sale recently for less than $2!

On Monday, Meghan and Prince Harry begin their 10-day tour of South Africa, the first they have undertaken with their son Archie. They “are very much looking forward to their arrival in Africa tomorrow on their first official tour as a family,” a palace source said on Sunday, adding: “Africa holds a special place in the Duke’s heart and he’s looking forward to sharing South Africa with the Duchess and their son.”

For her first outing, Meghan wore another special accessory — one that anyone can buy. Her red beaded bracelet, which read “Justice,” were given to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex by a little boy (who also gave out free hugs!) at Nyanga township in Cape Town at the royal couple’s first engagement in South Africa on Monday.

Image zoom Meghan Markle Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The bracelets (which can be purchased here!) are part of the fundraising merchandise sold by the NGO, Justice Desk, whose initiative the royal couple chose to visit on the first stop on their 10-day tour in the country.

Teaching children about their rights, self-awareness and safety, the program also teaches self-defense classes and female empowerment to young girls. Selling for 50 South African Rand (just over $3), the bracelets cost $35, including shipping to the U.S.