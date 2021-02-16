Meghan Markle's Wax Figure Now Has a Baby Bump After Pregnancy Announcement!

Meghan Markle's wax figure just got a pregnancy makeover!

After Meghan and Prince Harry announced that they are expecting their second child on Sunday, Madame Tussauds Sydney decided to update the Duchess of Sussex's wax figure with a baby bump. But they didn't stop there — they also took the figurine to the Sydney Zoo for a "maternity photoshoot…Aussie style."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Sporting a leopard print maternity dress, the Meghan statue received "belly kisses from Dot the adorable Kangaroo."

"Congratulations again to Harry, Meghan and soon-to-be big brother, Archie," Madame Tussauds Sydney wrote on Instagram.

Image zoom Meghan Markle's wax figure | Credit: Madame Tussauds Sydney Instagram

Sydney has a special connection to Meghan, Prince Harry and their son Archie, who will turn 2 on May 6. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they were expecting their first child just before kicking off their October 2018 tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga. They made their first appearance following the announcement in Sydney.

"We also genuinely couldn't think of a better place to announce the, er, upcoming baby," Harry said at a speech that day, looking over at Meghan. Appearing slightly nervous, Harry added, "whether it's a boy or a girl."

And while attending a welcome reception at Admiralty House in Sydney, the couple were given their first official baby gifts by the Governor General Peter Cosgrove and his wife, Lady Lynne Cosgrove.

"That's so cute, it's our first baby gift!" Meghan said as she received a fluffy stuffed kangaroo (complete with a baby joey!) and fleece Ugg booties.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they are expecting their second child together on Sunday. The baby will be the younger sibling to the couple's son Archie Harrison.

"We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child," a spokesperson for the couple told PEOPLE.

Meghan, 39, and Harry, 36, announced their pregnancy news with a stunning black-and-white photo that was taken remotely via iPad by their friend and longtime photographer, Misan Harriman. A smiling (and barefoot!) Harry looks lovingly at Meghan, who cradles her baby bump as she rests in his lap.

Image zoom Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Credit: Misan Harriman

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!