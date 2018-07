Meghan Markle’s wardrobe is a mix of classic royal and contemporary Cali girl, a formula that clearly works for her. The Duchess of Sussex consistently looks chic and sophisticated by sticking with a few staple pieces that never fail and now, you can do the same — for a whole lot less. From boatneck dresses to breezy button downs, these are the Markle-worthy finds you can score at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale now.