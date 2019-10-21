Meghan Markle Wants the World to Just See Her and Prince Harry 'as a Couple Who’s in Love’

Amid the relentless tabloid attention on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s relationship, the royal mom says she hopes people will one day come to understand and focus on the love she and Harry share for one another.

“I would hope that people, the world, will get to the point where they just see us as a couple who’s in love, because I don’t wake up every day and identify as being anything other than who I’ve always been,” she told ITV host Tom Bradby in the new documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.

She continued: “It’s just, I’m Meghan and I’ve married this incredible man and this to me is just part of our love story.”

RELATED: Meghan Markle Reveals Her Short but Sweet Nickname for Prince Harry

Speaking in the new documentary, which aired on Sunday in the U.K. and is scheduled to air in the U.S. on Wednesday, Harry and Meghan revealed just how much the negative press attention has hurt them.

“Look, part of this job and part of any job, like everybody, means putting on a brave face and turning a cheek to a lot of the stuff. But again, for me and for my wife, of course, there’s a lot of stuff that hurts — especially when the majority of it is untrue,” Harry said of the media scrutiny.

Image zoom

Image zoom Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Meghan also made reference to the toll that negative tabloid coverage has taken on her.

“Any woman, especially when they’re pregnant, you’re really vulnerable, and so that was made really challenging. And then when you have a newborn, you know. And especially as a woman, it’s a lot,” she said.

“So, you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed. It’s um…yeah. I guess, also thank you for asking because not many people have asked if I’m okay, but it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.”

The documentary, which was filmed during Harry and Meghan’s recent royal tour in Africa, also explores their life as new parents. The couple brought their 5-month-old son Archie on tour with them.

And the proud dad said his baby boy was “making more noise” than ever before during their royal tour.

“He clearly loves Africa as well because he’s been happy looking out the window,” Harry revealed. “He found his voice here. He was bouncing up and down and making more noise than he’s ever made before.”

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with Archie Samir Hussein/WireImage

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Proud mom Meghan added, “We thought he was happy before. He’s the happiest here. He’s been so happy the past two days.”

A source recently told PEOPLE: “He’s a happy baby. He has lovely, puffy little legs and tufts of reddish hair. He’s really adorable.”