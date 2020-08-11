Meghan Markle Reveals Why She'll Vote in 2020 Election: 'I Know What It's Like...to Feel Voiceless'

Meghan will make history when she casts her vote for U.S. president in November

Meghan Markle is set to make history this November.

The Duchess of Sussex revealed that she plans to vote in the U.S. presidential election when she joined 99 other influential women — including Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton and Oprah Winfrey — in sharing their reasons for heading to the polls with Marie Claire.

"I know what it's like to have a voice, and also what it's like to feel voiceless," Meghan said. "I also know that so many men and women have put their lives on the line for us to be heard. And that opportunity, that fundamental right, is in our ability to exercise our right to vote and to make all of our voices heard."

"One of my favorite quotes, and one that my husband and I have referred to often, is from Kate Sheppard, a leader in the suffragist movement in New Zealand, who said, 'Do not think your single vote does not matter much. The rain that refreshes the parched ground is made up of single drops,' " Meghan continued. "That is why I vote."

Members of the British royal family historically do not vote in elections and remain politically neutral, although there is no law forbidding it.

"As Head of State The Queen has to remain strictly neutral with respect to political matters," the royal family’s website states. "By convention, The Queen does not vote or stand for election, however Her Majesty does have important ceremonial and formal roles in relation to the government of the U.K."

The palace previously said that Meghan, who was born and raised in Los Angeles, had plans to become a U.K. citizen (which is known to be a lengthy process) after marrying Prince Harry in 2018. However, the couple returned to her hometown earlier this year and are living in California with their 1-year-old son, Archie.

Although Meghan didn't say who she was voting for, she famously spoke out against President Donald Trump leading up to the 2016 election.

"Of course Trump is divisive—think about female voters alone," she said on The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore. "I think it was in 2012, the Republican Party lost the female vote by 12 points. That’s a huge number and as misogynistic as Trump is — and so vocal about it — that’s a huge chunk of it."

Meghan also spoke about women's suffrage during her visit to New Zealand in 2018.