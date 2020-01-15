Meghan Markle Steps Back into Public Life Visiting Vancouver Women's Center for a Spot of Tea

After being seen for the first time since news of her royal exit, Meghan Markle stopped by a women’s center in Vancouver.

The 38-year-old continued her philanthropic efforts on Tuesday at Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre, where she discussed “issues affecting women in the community.”

The community center, which provides support and basic necessities to over 500 women and children every day, shared a sweet photo from Meghan’s visit on their Facebook page, explaining Meghan and the women enjoyed tea together.

“Look who we had tea with today! The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, visited us today to discuss issues affecting women in the community,” the post reads.

In the photo, Meghan happily poses in the middle of a beaming group of women.

Just hours before her visit, Meghan made her first appearance following her and Prince Harry‘s announcement that they will be stepping back as senior members of the royal family.

In photos obtained by Daily Mail, Meghan was pictured boarding a seaplane bound for Vancouver. She was seen bundled up for the snowy weather in a long green jacket with the hood up — the same one she wore heading out to a yoga class in Toronto back in March 2017 — and notably flashing a big grin.

Meghan was without 8-month-old son Archie, who stayed in Canada while his parents returned to London for a day of engagements last week. After releasing their big news, Meghan flew back to Canada while Prince Harry stayed in the U.K. to sort out details of their new arrangement with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth, father Prince Charles and brother Prince William. The Duke of Sussex will remain in the U.K. for the next few days to host the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draws at Buckingham Palace on Thursday.

At the conclusion of the historic family summit on Monday, Queen Elizabeth announced that that as conversations regarding Meghan and Harry’s decision to step down as senior royals continue, there will be a “period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the U.K.”

Meghan previously lived in Toronto, where her former TV show Suits was filmed. The couple also made their first public appearance together in 2017, while attending Harry’s Invictus Games in Toronto.

In a Dec. 20 statement, the palace said Harry and Meghan’s decision to base themselves in the country over the holidays “reflects the importance of this Commonwealth country to them both.”

“The Duke of Sussex has been a frequent visitor to Canada over many years, and it was also home to The Duchess for seven years before she became a member of the Royal Family,” the statement continued. “They are enjoying sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son.”

The Queen, 93, added in her statement on Monday, “Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.”

“These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days,” she concluded.

In their joint announcement shared last week, Meghan and Harry explained, “We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.”

“This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.”