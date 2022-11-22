Meghan Markle Visits Her High School in New Podcast Episode: 'My Locker Was Right Over Here'

Meghan Markle went back to school for her latest podcast!

In Tuesday's new episode of Archetypes, the Duchess of Sussex returned to Immaculate Heart, the Los Angeles school where she attended from ages 12 to 17.

"Okay, ready team? This is all very nice and new. Isn't it a pretty campus?" Meghan, 41, said in the beginning of the show.

"Oh, my gosh. How funny. My locker was right over here," she continued, though she wasn't sure of the exact one. "I was somewhere smack in the middle. I don't remember because these are your lockers when you're in high school and the middle school lockers were up there."

Meghan said, "You've heard me talk about Immaculate Heart on the series before and the influence it's had on my life. And look I was there from ages, about 12 to 17 which are really formative years in your life – they certainly were for me. And let me just say, being back there, the energy, it was, it was palpable. I was happy to be back there, and it was also really fun — especially when I made a surprise visit and I popped into some of the young ladies in volleyball practice."

During her return to her former school, Meghan sat down with three recent graduates — Grace, Abigail and Diana — to learn about the labels put on women, including "b—" and "bossy."

Meghan was surprised to learn that the women had only heard the word "bimbo," which she previously discussed in an episode with Paris Hilton, on TikTok.

"I mean talk about aging myself," Meghan said. "But this idea of the 'bimbo,' the dumb blonde, this was something I grew up seeing all the time and here you go…they hadn't."

Meghan also shared a piece of art that is displayed in her California home where she lives with Prince Harry and their two children, given to her by a longtime friend.

"There's a piece of art in my sitting room," Meghan said to open the episode. "It's not fancy. It's kind of this rectangle shape, almost plaque like that. And it just says a few words very simply across it: 'Human kind. Be both.' My dear friend Genevieve gave it to me a couple years ago, and when I walk past it, it always makes me smile, of course, because I love her and our friendship and it reminds me of her. We've been super close since we were about 17, but also because it's true. Human kind. Be both."

"And it got me thinking of other types of wordplay that resonate. And I specifically was thinking about something that I was told many years ago. You're not just a human being. You're a human, just being. Now, the woman who told me this was trying to remind me to just be easier on myself, sort of in the same vein of saying, 'Don't let perfect be the enemy of good.' Well, this is just another version of that same ilk of advice. You're human, just being."

Meghan also spoke to Candace Bushnell, the author of Sex and the City, about women's sexuality.

"You know, I wrote for women's magazines all through the eighties," Bushnell said. "I wrote a lot about relationships, sex, you know, and I really analyze it and I really analyze, like, why do we behave the way we do? And one of my theories, because I grew up in the '60s where, you know, again, women were told what your sexuality is supposed to be like. You know, you're only supposed to want to have sex with one person and you're supposed to want to just have sex with that one person for the rest of your life. And the women I know just they weren't like that."

Meghan also interviewed actor and trans rights activist Michaela Jae Rodgriguez about opening up about her identity.

The Duchess of Sussex said, "One of the things that I think as all women we face is as you're getting older, you're exploring and starting to understand your sensuality, your feminine divine, your sexuality. Oftentimes it can be very much used against you. And I give the example of, you know, for a woman especially versus a man, a man, if he is a player or out having fun or whatever he's doing, it's often celebrated, even heralded. But for a woman, I don't care if she is perhaps the most successful woman in finance in her mid-50s, I promise you someone will still go: 'Yeah, but she was such a slut in college.' "

Rodgriguez added, "You know, I feel like a lot of women on all different spectrums of all different life, we have so many similarities and I can say that's one of the similarities that I share. It hasn't happened in the industry, which I'm thankful to, but in worldly circumstances it definitely has. And it's just, it's kind of disgraceful when you feel that."

Poet Amanda Gorman also shared a piece of writing during the episode.

The episode's description on Spotify states it is the penultimate episode of the series.