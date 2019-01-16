Meghan Markle, patron of pups!

The Duchess of Sussex stepped out on Wednesday for a visit to her new patronage, the animal charity Mayhew. She wore head-to-toe beige, pairing a knit dress by H&M (only $34.99!) with a designer long jacket, the Emporio Armani Cream Cashmere Coat. Meghan carried the Falabella tote by Stella McCartney, the designer of her evening reception wedding gown, and rocked matching heels.

The longtime animal lover and rescue dog owner met with staff, volunteers and beneficiaries to hear more about the organization’s initiatives.

During her visit, Meghan, who is expecting her first child in late April, saw first-hand a number of projects run by the charity, designed to improve the lives of animals and people and to better communities both in London and internationally. Some of the projects include animal therapy visits, work with homeless people and their pets and international projects, such as dog rabies vaccinations in Kabul.

Meghan toured the facilities and met with members of the community and animals who have benefitted from the charity.

Before moving to London, Meghan had two rescue pups at her home in Toronto. Guy relocated with her across the pond while the other, Bogart, was gifted to friends. Harry and Meghan have also gotten their own dog together. Although they are still keeping the pooch’s name hush-hush, Meghan did let it slip that the couple’s new dog is a “she.”

Meghan’s natural connection with animals was also on display when she first met the Queen. Harry revealed during their engagement interview in November 2017 that Queen Elizabeth’s corgis were immediately fond of her — while Harry had spent “the last 33 years being barked at. This one walks in, absolutely nothing,” he said. Meghan added, “They were laying on my feet during tea!” Harry responded, “Just wagging tails. I was like argh!”