Meghan Markle’s $1,895 Victoria Beckham Dress Is Already Sold Out, but We Found 5 Similar Styles

By Kami Phillips
March 05, 2020 05:08 PM
Samir Hussein/WireImage

She’s back! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were all smiles for their first official joint outing in the U.K. since their departure. Meghan looked radiant with a sleek low ponytail, ultra-glamorous makeup, and a vibrant turquoise midi dress, which upon further digging turns out to be an $1,895 style by none other than British designer Victoria Beckham.

She accessorized her monochromatic ensemble with navy pumps by Manolo Blahnik and a teal box clutch. Despite the rainy weather, Meghan’s bold color choice accentuated the glow that radiated off her and Prince Harry — and we’re totally here for it. Complete with an exposed back zipper and a perfectly fitting silhouette, this turquoise pencil dress may be one of our favorite looks on Meghan yet.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Of course, the exact dress by Victoria Beckham is already sold out despite its luxe price tag, but that didn’t stop us from scouring the Internet for some gorgeous — and more affordable — dupes. We picked out five Meghan Markle-inspired turquoise dresses from Nordstrom and Amazon to get her look for way less (they start at just $22).

Hurry and add yours to your shopping cart before these sell out too!

