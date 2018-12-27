Pregnant Meghan Markle Wore the One Thing She Once Worried Wouldn't 'Look Amazing' on Her

Becoming a royal has not only changed Meghan Markle‘s life, but also her fashion choices!

On Christmas Day, Meghan stepped out with Prince Harry, Prince William, and Kate Middleton for the royal family’s annual walk to church services in the English countryside.

For the event, Meghan — who is expecting her first child with Harry in the spring — opted for a Victoria Beckham deep navy Wool-Blend Midi Dress and a Victoria Beckham coat with a matching fascinator. She also carried a black leather powder box by the fashion designer.

While it seems that the royal mom-to-be, 37, is all about wearing Beckham’s line, she wasn’t always so certain about pulling off her designs.

Kate Middleton (left) and Meghan Markle Stephen Pond/Getty Images

In May 2017, Meghan spoke to Glamour and revealed that Beckham’s dresses were something that she admired, but felt did not flatter her body type.

“What I’m starting to learn is, even though things look amazing on the hanger, it doesn’t mean they’re going to look amazing on me,” she told the magazine of her time on the USA series Suits and the influence it had on her style.

“For example, I love Victoria Beckham dresses, but I don’t have the long torso to support that silhouette,” she said at the time.

Yet, one year later, Meghan was glowing in the all-navy, all-Beckham look (the dress retails for nearly $1,700, while the coat goes for $3,085) and dispelled any claims that she could not rock the designer label.

From left: Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry Stephen Pond/Getty Images

On Tuesday, the foursome delighted well-wishers who lined the route surrounding the 16th-century church to catch a glimpse of the royal family on the Queen’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk, about 100 miles north of London. After the church service ended, the royals greeted eager fans to wish them a merry Christmas.

The Fab Four then gathered at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate for a lunch of roast turkey followed by steamed fruit pudding, before they all sat down to watch the Queen’s annual televised address to the nation. (Along with a few surprisingly silly traditions!)

Despite reports that William and Kate would likely be spending the holiday with Kate’s family in Bucklebury, the couple joined the royal family in Norfolk for Christmas with the Queen at Sandringham.

From left: Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Claims have swirled about tension between brothers William and Harry and their wives, Kate and Meghan. But a source tells PEOPLE that the couples enjoyed a memorable first Christmas together last year, when Meghan made her debut walk to church with the royal family on Christmas Day. "They really loved Christmas and all had a wonderful time," a source told PEOPLE. "I think the two women got on — they are definitely not best friends, but it was a really special time for them all to spend together." Since Meghan officially joined the royal family in May, there has been a shake up in its synergy – one that many believe was inevitable. "Wives do change the dynamic, and they both have very strong wives," a palace insider told PEOPLE. "If you bring two independent-minded women from the real world into the royal world, they are going to want to have an impact."