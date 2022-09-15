Meghan Markle's 'Variety' Magazine Cover Delayed in Wake of Queen Elizabeth's Death

Meghan Markle's upcoming appearance on the cover of Variety magazine has been delayed.

The Duchess of Sussex, 41, was chosen by the magazine as one of its honorees for the upcoming Power of Women issue, they announced Wednesday.

Following Queen Elizabeth's death last week, however, the magazine announced that Meghan's cover was being held "out of respect for the recent passing of Queen Elizabeth II."

The outlet also said Meghan will not be attending the Power of Women event in Los Angeles on September 28.

Variety is also honoring Hillary and Chelsea Clinton, Oprah Winfrey and Ava DuVernay, Malala and Elizabeth Olsen.

At the time of Queen Elizabeth's death on September 8, Meghan was in the U.K. with her husband, Prince Harry, as the two were scheduled for a series of visits to their longstanding charitable organizations. Harry traveled to Balmoral Castle in Scotland on the day of his grandmother's death.

Kate Middleton and Prince William — the new Prince and Princess of Wales — stepped out on Saturday in their first outing together since receiving their new titles, accompanied by Prince Harry, 38, and Meghan in a surprise reunion.

The foursome took an emotional tour of the tributes to the late Queen and greeted well-wishers at Windsor Castle for about 40 minutes. They all left in the same car, driven by William, 40. According to Kensington Palace, Prince William invited his brother and sister-in-law to join him and Kate, 40, on the outing.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined members of the royal family including King Charles III, Queen Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales to receive the late monarch's coffin as it arrived at Buckingham Palace in London on Tuesday evening.

On Wednesday, the royal family gathered at Westminster Hall for a short service in honor of the late monarch led by the Archbishop of Canterbury and accompanied by the Dean of Westminster.

During the service, Markle wore a pair of pearl and diamond drop earrings given to her by the late monarch. The Queen graciously lent and gifted jewelry to her female relatives through the years, presenting Meghan with these pearl and diamond earrings in honor of their first solo outing together in 2018.