Meghan Markle Channels Pippa Middleton, Using Same $70 Clutch Kate's Sister Took to Wimbledon

Talk about coming in clutch!

Meghan Markle has recently been embracing the clutch, which is also Kate Middleton‘s handbag of choice. But she didn’t need to look far for purse inspiration while stepping out with husband Prince Harry at the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup on Thursday. The 36-year-old paired her midi-length denim dress by Carolina Herrera with a basket clutch by J. Crew, a perfect choice for the sporty summer event.

Royal fans have seen this adorable (and affordable — it’s currently on sale for just $60!) accessory before. Kate’s younger sister Pippa Middleton carried the clutch last month at Wimbledon. In fact, the 34-year-old mom-to-be — who is pregnant with her first child, due in October — chose the purse not once, but twice while attending the tennis tournament.

On July 5, Pippa carried the bag while sporting a white eyelet Anna Mason dress with ruffle sleeves. She used it again while attending Wimbledon a week later, where she wore a boho-chic dress with billowing sleeves and changed up her usual simple, no-fuss hairstyle with a fun new updo — a low ponytail with two French braids running along each side.

Meghan Markle and Pippa Middleton Samir Hussein/WireImage; Neil Mockford/GC Images

Meghan Markle Samir Hussein/WireImage

Pippa Middleton Neil Mockford/GC Images

It’s unclear if they’ve been swapping style tips recently, but Meghan and Pippa have definitely crossed paths before. Although she skipped Pippa’s May 2017 wedding ceremony, Harry brought his then-girlfriend to the evening reception at the Middleton family’s home in nearby Buckleberry.

A source told PEOPLE that Markle stayed in London (about and hour-and-a-half away from the ceremony in Englefield) during the church service and was going to be picked up by Harry after the morning service.

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at the royal wedding James Gourley/Shutterstock

Just one day before Pippa and her husband, James Matthews, celebrated their one-year anniversary, they attended Meghan and Harry’s nuptials at St. George’s Chapel.

The world’s most famous bridesmaid wore a mint green and pink floral “Hepburn” silk dress by The Fold. Though the outfit drew comparisons to a can of Arizona green tea with ginseng and honey online, it was certainly coordinated with the color of the day: green was chosen for Queen Elizabeth and mother-of-the-bride Doria Ragland‘s wedding ensembles as well.