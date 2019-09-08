Casual Chic! Meghan Markle Wore a Denim Dress from One of Her Favorite Brands at the U.S. Open

Meghan Markle looked fashionable as ever at the U.S. Open Finals on Saturday!

The royal mom, 38, wore a chic and casual outfit while watching good friend Serena Williams compete in the U.S. Open finals, sitting in the tennis star’s box at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The Duchess of Sussex cheered Williams on while wearing a mid-length, button-down, denim dress with a tie belt from one of her favorite brands: J. Crew. Although royal fans were still able to get their hands on the $118 shirtdress as Meghan first stepped out, the item has since sold out.

She accessorized her look with her of gold Victoria Beckham navigator sunglasses, as well as a pair of Jennifer Meyer turquoise bar earrings and a gold bracelet.

In an extra sweet touch, the royal also paid tribute to her relationship husband Prince Harry by wearing a golden necklace that appeared to have their first initials on it.

Keeping herself warm, the royal also wore a long, light gray jacket, which is also from J. Crew, draped over her shoulders.

As seen from photos of Meghan’s arrival, it also looks like the royal brought along her gray, Carolina Herrera “Mariola” shoulder bag.

Meghan was all smiles as she sat in front of Anna Wintour and behind Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian, to watch her friend play against Bianca Andreescu, 19, in the final, who ultimately won the match.

The outing marks the Duchess of Sussex’s first trip overseas without her 4-month-old son, who stayed at home with his father.

On Friday, Meghan, made an unexpected last-minute trip aboard a commercial flight from London, PEOPLE confirmed.

Meghan is expected to return to Britain at the end of the weekend. “It is a last-minute trip,” a source told The Times, which broke the story of the royal’s plans. “Excited to support her friend, and then come back.”

The royal’s last trip to America was in February for her baby shower with close friends.

Meghan first met Williams at the 2010 Super Bowl in Miami where they immediately hit it off. Last summer, the tennis pro and her husband Alexis Ohanian, who both attended the royal wedding, joined Meghan to watch Harry compete in a polo match in Ascot, England. Williams also helped throw a baby shower for her friend in N.Y.C.earlier this year.

In July, Meghan and some friends watched Serena’s match at the Wimbledon championships. She then joined sister-in-law Kate Middleton for the women’s final.