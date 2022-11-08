Meghan Markle Urges Americans to Vote on Election Day, Breaking Royal Precedent

The Duchess of Sussex wore an "I Voted" sticker in the casual snap shared on her Archewell site

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

Published on November 8, 2022 02:04 PM
https://archewell.com/news/vote/ Meghan Markle. Credit: Archwell
Meghan Markle. Photo: Archwell

Meghan Markle is hitting the polls!

In a new photo shared on her Archewell site on Election Day on Tuesday, the Duchess of Sussex flashes a smile as she sports an "I Voted" sticker.

The picture accompanied a news release titled "Vote" with a short message encouraging Americans to cast their ballots.

"Today is Election Day in the US! Time to get out and vote!" the statement said. "Text ARCHEWELL to 26797 to find your polling location and make sure you are ready to vote."

The statement went on to share a handful of tips for those voting in person, like confirming polling location, bringing the right ID and reviewing what's on the ballot, with links to more info at nonpartisan sites I am a voter., VoteRiders and BallotReady.

https://archewell.com/news/vote/ <a href="https://people.com/tag/meghan-markle/" data-inlink="true">Meghan Markle</a>. Credit: Archwell
Meghan Markle. Archwell

PEOPLE previously confirmed that Meghan, 41, was the first person in the modern royal family to vote in a U.S. presidential election during the 2020 race.

At the time, a source told PEOPLE that the duchess was "voting in this election," but declined to disclose whether she voted early or locally in California, where she and Prince Harry live with their son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 1.

polling place
A polling place in California. Getty

A cause close to heart, a friend confirmed that Meghan and Harry, 38, had been following the runup to the 2020 election cycle closely.

"They have taken a keen interest in this election and I'm sure they are eagerly awaiting the outcome," the friend said.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit Croke Park
Samir Hussein/WireImage

While appearing in an ABC special to mark the annual Time100 issue that year, Meghan said, "Every four years, we're told, 'This is the most important election of our lifetime.' But this one is. When we vote, our values are put into action, and our voices are heard."

As a member of the British royal family, Prince Harry has never voted in any election in the U.K, but he made a non-partisan intervention, hoping that the election would not descend into hurtful language — especially online.

"As we approach this November, it's vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity," he said at the time. "What we consume, what we are exposed to, and what we engage with online, has a real effect on all of us."

