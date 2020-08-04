Two causes supported by Meghan have teamed up for a special birthday activity

Meghan Markle's 39th birthday is being celebrated around the world.

The Duchess of Sussex may have recently relocated to her hometown of Los Angeles with Prince Harry and their 1-year-old son Archie, but her favorite London bakery is marking the occasion with a never-before-seen photo from her Oct. 2019 visit. In the candid shot, Meghan meets Monica, a "graduate" of Luminary Bakery, which empowers women who have been the victims of violence, sex trafficking, been in the prison system or homeless by teaching them how to bake.

"This pic is of Megan meeting Monica last year, who enthusiastically lent her the apron she was wearing- true to Monica's generous spirit!" the organization wrote on Twitter.

Meghan memorably sported the apron (just like she has during her visits to the Hubb Community Kitchen) over her striped button-up and jeans for the rest of her visit.

In honor of Meghan's birthday this year, Luminary Bakery partnered with CAMFED Campaign for Female Education to bake cakes. Monica, based in London, was joined by Tisiyenji in Zambia to make the desserts "together" (via video chat) from across the globe.

"‘A birthday without a cake is just a meeting," said Tisiyenji.

Monica's lemon cake is being raffled off by the bakery to raise funds and help their cause.

The social enterprise bakery — which was founded in 2014 by Alice Williams, Sarah Harrison and Abigail Mifsud — has transformed the lives of dozens of women in the U.K. so far. In addition to learning baking skills, they also offer education on food hygiene, money management and computer literacy, with many of the women getting jobs at the bakery or at other food establishments after they graduate.

Meghan, who is celebrating her birthday privately with Prince Harry and Archie, may mark the occasion with a cake herself. To celebrate Archie's first birthday on May 6, she baked a smash cake at their L.A. home.

"Meghan made the cake — strawberries and cream," a source told PEOPLE.

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Archie The Duke of Sussex/@SaveChildrenUK

The Duchess of Sussex was also showered with birthday wishes from Kate Middleton and Prince William, Queen Elizabeth and other members of the royal family on social media.