Day to Night! Comparing Meghan Markle's First and Second Wedding Dresses

Meghan Markle wore not just one, but two stunning dresses on her wedding day.

For her evening reception at Frogmore House, Meghan changed into a second wedding dress — this one, a bit more revealing than her first.

The second dress, designed by Stella McCartney, is “a bespoke lily white high neck gown made of silk crepe,” according to a statement from the palace. The dress features a high, halter neck, with an open back and a train that Meghan carried as she walked to a blue Jaguar that would carry her and Prince Harry to their reception.

She accessorized her look with a pair of heels from one of her favorite footwear brands — Aquazurra — that are “made in silky satin, with nude mesh, with soles painted in baby blue,” according to the palace. She also wore a pair of diamond drop earrings.

Though the second dress was decidedly sexier than her first gown, which she wore for the couple’s ceremony at St. George’s Chapel and their midday reception at Windsor Castle, both dresses had one common thread: simplicity. Both dresses lacked lace or any other other embellishments.

Meghan Markle Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images; STEVE PARSONS/AFP/Getty Images

Meghan’s first dress, designed by Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy, was also devoid of embellishments, but was more modest, featuring long sleeves and a boatneck neckline.

It also featured a train, though the length of the train paled in comparison to her 16-foot veil. And of course, during the ceremony, she paired her dress with a tiara — the Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau tiara — which she didn’t wear for the evening festivities.

Harry and Meghan will be joined by 200 of their closest friends at their evening reception, which is being thrown by her new father-in-law (and the man who walked her down the aisle) Prince Charles, and hosted at nearby Frogmore House — the same place they took their engagement photos in December 2017.