Meghan Markle's Trooping the Colour Outfit Had a Surprising Twist When She Removed the Cape!

Meghan Markle had a surprise up her sleeve — literally! — Trooping the Colour on Saturday.

The Duchess of Sussex, who made her first official royal appearance since welcoming baby Archie Harrison on May 6, was seen riding in the carriage with husband Prince Harry and her in-laws, Kate Middleton and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, wearing a navy Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy ensemble with flutter sleeves and a high neckline. She accentuated it with a navy Noel Stewart hat, a navy clutch and stud earrings.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

But by the time she made it onto the Buckingham Palace balcony at Queen Elizabeth‘s annual birthday celebration, she had removed the capelet component of her look to reveal contrasting white sleeves on her navy sheath dress.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images

It’s not the first time Meghan’s sleeves (or lack thereof) have caused a stir at Trooping the Colour. In 2018, the newly-minted Duchess of Sussex wore a pale pink Carolina Herrera two-piece design that featured an off-the-shoulder neckline and bare arms. It was seen as protocol-breaking, as royals tend to dress fairly conservatively for the event; her sister-in-law Kate Middleton, for example, has only worn sleeves past the elbow for her Trooping the Colour appearances.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at Trooping the Colour 2018 Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

But though it was unexpected, it wasn’t technically not allowed: “It was deemed by some people to be a bit revealing, but personally I couldn’t see any harm in it,” Joe Little, Majesty managing editor, told PEOPLE at the time. “She looked great.”

RELATED PHOTOS: Looking Back at Meghan Markle’s 2018 Trooping the Colour Debut – and That Unexpected Moment with Harry!

This year, her outfit was more in line with traditional royal ensembles, though with the removal of the cape, she did manage to get people talking nonetheless.

The royal mom welcomed son Archie Harrison just five weeks ago on May 6. While Harry isn’t taking paternity leave — he has made several appearances since welcoming son Archie, including a short trip to the Netherlands and Rome — Meghan is adjusting to life as a new mother at home in Frogmore Cottage.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and baby Archie Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty

Aside from the family’s first outing as a trio two days after Archie’s birth, the Duchess of Sussex has stayed out of the public eye.

The new parents have already taken measures to ensure their firstborn leads a typical life. Among them: moving away from Kensington Palace in favor of a home in the country, Frogmore Cottage, and opting not to give Archie a royal title.