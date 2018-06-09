Meghan Markle Shows Off Her Post-Honeymoon Glow as She Arrives for Her First Trooping the Colour

Meghan Markle has made her Trooping the Colour debut!

On Saturday, the newest royal family member arrived to Buckingham Palace for the annual celebration in honor of Queen Elizabeth’s official birthday alongside her new husband, Prince Harry. The couple recently returned from their honeymoon after tying the knot on May 19.

The Duchess of Sussex opted for a pale pink off-the-shoulder dress by Carolina Herrera with a matching hat by Philip Treacy. (Get a similar look to Meghan’s pink dress from Nordstrom.) Meghan also opted for pink on May 22 for her very first appearance as a royal. Harry wore his ceremony uniform of the Blues and Royals.

The royal couple rode in their own carriage (their second carriage ride after their royal wedding!) during the festivities, with Kate Middleton and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall riding ahead of them.

Kate wore a light blue dress by Alexander McQueen (her wedding dress designer!) and a hat by Juliette Botterill. Prince William and Prince Charles rode on horseback and not in carriages because they are both royal colonels of the Household Division.

Camilla matched perfectly in a pale blue silk dress and coat by Bruce Oldfield and a hat by Philip Treacy.

The Queen rode in her own carriage wearing a sky blue coat and dress by Stuart Parvin and a hat by Angela Kelly.

Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 3, are too young to ride along in the carriage, but they have their moment to shine when the entire royal family steps out on the balcony at Buckingham Palace.

After first meeting last January, Kate, 36, formed a quick friendship with the former actress, also 36, and helped her get used to royal life.

“I’m sure Kate will do all she can to help Meghan,” a source in Kate’s hometown of Bucklebury told PEOPLE earlier this year, adding that the mom of three received mentoring from Queen Elizabeth when she first started seeing Prince William. “She had audiences with Queen Elizabeth quite often and was taught to behave like a future Queen.”

Harry and Meghan recently returned from their honeymoon after tying the knot on May 19. Harry made his first post-honeymoon appearance on Thursday during a charity event.

The couple previously postponed their post-wedding trip to attend their first engagement as a married couple for Prince Charles‘ 70th birthday celebration held at Buckingham Palace on May 22, just three days after their royal wedding at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor.

More than 1,000 officers and men also take to the streets with 200 horses and more than 200 musicians from six bands and drum corps during the festivities. When the royal procession arrives around 6 in the morning, Queen Elizabeth takes the royal salute.

The parade kicks off with the inspection when the queen, 92, drives slowly down the ranks of all six guards and then past the Household Cavalry.

Later in the day, Meghan will make her first appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.